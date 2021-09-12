CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace eager to work alongside Kurt Busch in 2022

By Eric Johnson
racer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We started on page one for 23XI Racing,” Bubba Wallace recently told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio when explaining the beginning of what has become the story of the creation of Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s new NASCAR Cup team. “It’s an honor for me to build that, but with that comes a lot of pressure, a lot of trying times. But when you surround yourself with the right team like we have, it makes those situations a little bit easier to navigate through. We just gotta keep building on that notebook.”

racer.com

Comments

paul banas
4d ago

What happened with Denny working beside him? Bubba suppose to be a super star in this sport. Yeah Right.

Reply(1)
10
nick diaz
4d ago

And here we go again, another Bubba story forced on us,and he hasn’t won a race yet.

Reply(1)
6
Bill Bussey
5d ago

Bubba Wallace is no good will never be good

Reply(1)
11
