UMass Lowell (1-3-1)-VS-Yale (2-1)

PRINCETON, N.J. -- The past, present and future of the Yale men's cross country team was on display Saturday morning at the season-opening meet against Harvard and Princeton at West Windsor Fields. Junior Robert Miranda -- one of the Ivy League's three returning first-team All-Ivy honorees from the 2019 season -- won with a time of 23:36.2, nearly four seconds better than the second-place finisher. After Miranda, Yale's next three finishers were all first years: Sean Kay (12th, 24:32.9), Varun Oberai (14th, 24.38.9) and Elon Abergel (15th, 24:43.9). All told, six of the top 10 first-year finishers at the meet came from Yale, indicating a bright future for the Bulldogs.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO