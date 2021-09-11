CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

UMass Lowell (1-3-1)-VS-Yale (2-1)

yalebulldogs.com
 7 days ago

Clock UMLMSOC Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score YALE Score Play. 00:00 Christian Miesch at goalie for UMass Lowell. 00:00 Haddock, Elian at goalie for Yale. 00:13 Shot by UMLMSOC G. Frances Poquet, SAVE Haddock, Elian. -- Foul on Yale. -- Foul on Yale. -- Foul on Yale.

yalebulldogs.com

Comments / 0

Related
yalebulldogs.com

Yale Tops Tarleton State to Capture Stony Brook Invite

STONY BROOK, N.Y. -- Four different Bulldogs had at least 10 kills as Yale wrapped up a perfect weekend with a 3-1 victory over Tarleton State on Saturday evening. The scores of the match were 17-25. 25-22, 25-18 and 25-21. Yale improved to 5-1 overall and has won four straight, including all three matches this weekend at Stony Brook Invitational.
STONY BROOK, NY
yalebulldogs.com

Miranda Wins HYP; First Years Shine

PRINCETON, N.J. -- The past, present and future of the Yale men's cross country team was on display Saturday morning at the season-opening meet against Harvard and Princeton at West Windsor Fields. Junior Robert Miranda -- one of the Ivy League's three returning first-team All-Ivy honorees from the 2019 season -- won with a time of 23:36.2, nearly four seconds better than the second-place finisher. After Miranda, Yale's next three finishers were all first years: Sean Kay (12th, 24:32.9), Varun Oberai (14th, 24.38.9) and Elon Abergel (15th, 24:43.9). All told, six of the top 10 first-year finishers at the meet came from Yale, indicating a bright future for the Bulldogs.
PRINCETON, NJ
yalebulldogs.com

Elis Have Non-League Set This Week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale Women's Soccer Team continues its non-league schedule this week with a road and a home contest against quality opponents. The Bulldogs are at Amherst, Mass., on Wednesday at 1 p.m. to play UMass before playing host to St. John's on Sunday at 1 p.m. for Youth Day at Reese Stadium.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Fall to No. 12 Hofstra

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – The Bulldogs scored three goals on the road last Thursday, but today they ran into one of the nation's best teams and fell 4-0. The Yale Women's Soccer team faced 27 attempted shots by Hofstra, the No. 12 team in the country, and the visitors had a first-year goalie making her debut for the Elis.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Host Colgate, Wagner this Weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Yale field hockey team hosts a pair of games at Johnson Field this weekend as Colgate (Saturday, 1:00 p.m., ESPN+) and Wagner (Sunday, 2:00 p.m., ESPN+) come to New Haven. BULLDOGS FALL AT LAFAYETTE. After opening the 2021 season with a resounding 6-0 win vs....
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Back on Road at UConn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – It was still early in the 2019 season the last time the Yale men's soccer team played UConn. The Bulldogs made a big statement that night by knocking off the Huskies 3-0 at Reese Stadium. It was a victory that gave a still emerging program confidence and perhaps laid the groundwork for what became a memorable season, culminating in an Ivy League championship and an NCAA Tournament berth. The teams meet again on Tuesday night in Storrs, and the Bulldogs will again look to benefit from a game against a perennially strong UConn program.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Yale Finishes Strong at Stony Brook in 3-1 Victory

STONY BROOK, N.Y. -- The Bulldogs took the final three sets at Stony Brook on Saturday afternoon and won their third match in a row. The scores of the match were 13-25, 30-28, 25-10 and 25-18. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 4-1 overall. Stony Brook fell to 3-6.
STONY BROOK, NY
yalebulldogs.com

Four Bulldogs Start Season at Columbia Invitational

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Four Bulldogs will kick off the 2021-22 season in a unique location. Jessie Gong, Caroline Dunleavy, Rhea Shrivastava and Mirabelle Brettkelly are set to compete in the Columbia Invitational this weekend at the Billie Jean King National Training Center in Flushing Meadow, N.Y. The tournament starts...
COLUMBIA, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corner Kick#Save Haddock#08 13 Shot#Yale Cote#Pelle Sandor#34 28 Shot#Seidman Jonathan#Umlmsoc Christian Miesch#44 51 Shot#Yale Lagos#Yellow#Yale Harris#54 56 Yale#Massaad Daniel For Cote#Yale Pelle#70 50 Shot#71 59#76 04 Yale#Haddock Jeremy#81 35 Shot
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs to Compete at UConn's Dog Pound Challenge

The Bulldogs will compete this weekend in the Dog Pound Challenge hosted by UConn in Storrs, Conn. The two-day tournament starts Friday and features the New Jersey Institute of Technology, Bryant and host UConn. Riding a four-match win streak, Yale captured the Stony Brook Invitational last weekend and defeated St....
PETS
yalebulldogs.com

Gong, Brettkelly Win in Singles at Columbia Invitational

Jessie Gong and Mirabelle Brettkelly won their opening singles matches at the Columbia Invitational. Gong had the tougher match. She and Syracuse's Victoria Kanapatskaya split the first two sets before Gong win the tiebreaker 10-3. Brettkelly breezed in her match, rolling to a straight sets victory over Cornell's Lauren Stein.
COLUMBIA, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Football is Back! After 22 Months, Bulldogs Back at Yale Bowl Saturday

Date & Time: Saturday, September 18, 2021 – Noon ET. Location: New Haven, Conn. Stadium: Yale Bowl (60,000) Video: ESPN+, Ron Vaccaro (play-by-play), Jack Siedlecki (color), Jack Ford (color) Live Stats: Click here. Two Deeps: Yale - Holy Cross. NEW HAVEN, Conn. - After 22 long months, the Bulldogs (0-0)...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Stay Hot, Sweep NJIT

STORRS, Conn. -- Yale swept NJIT on Friday afternoon and won its fifth straight match to open the Dog Pound Challenge hosted by UConn. The scores of the match were 25-15, 25-11 and 25-13. With the win, Yale improved to 6-1 on the season. Bonnie Bostic led the way for...
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
yalebulldogs.com

Four Events on Tap for Weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - After a very strong opening weekend, the coed Bulldogs compete in three fleet racing regattas, along with the Men's Single-handed Laser Qualifiers. Sailors travel to Boston to compete in the Hatch Brown Trophy and the Tufts Invite, while others head up the coast to Bowdoin to sail the Barnett Trophy.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy