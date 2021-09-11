Trish and Celeste

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Six people were shot and two died overnight in Baltimore, police said. One incident was a triple shooting in west Baltimore. Officers responded at 6:04 p.m. to the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate a shot spotter. On the scene, officers found a 26-year-old suffering from a graze wound and a 37-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. They were both taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A third victim was found unresponsive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was a pronounced dead a short time later. Twenty minutes later, officers responded to the 1900 block of Eutaw Place in central Baltimore for a shooting. There, they found a 30-year-old man shot in the thigh. He was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition. Officers responded at 7:14 p.m. to the 1700 block of Normal Avenue in East Baltimore, where they found a 46-year-old man shot in the buttock. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Less than 10 minutes later in northeast Baltimore, officers responded at 7:23 p.m. to the 3500 block of Cliftmont Avenue, where they found a 27-year-old man shot in the left hip. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO