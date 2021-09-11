CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Trish and Celeste

By polinaaaaa
quotev.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a bank robbery three days ago. Officer Brooks is investigating the suspects. Celeste Peters, and Patrisha Colate. Stay tuned to get closer to finding the real criminal. Background Knowledge:. There was a bank robbery three days ago. Officer Brooks is investigating the suspects. Celeste Peters, and Patrisha Colate.

www.quotev.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonnewsday.com

Hundreds of inmates have escaped from a mass prison break.

Hundreds of inmates have escaped from a mass prison break. In northern Nigeria’s Kogi State, gunmen are said to have opened fire on soldiers and released hundreds of detainees. The state commissioner of police and other heads of security services are now attempting to retake control at the scene, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito – update live: New sighting narrows search as Brian Laundrie sister calls bodycam fight ‘typical’

A couple claims they saw missing YouTuber Gabby Petito’s van near Jenny lake in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The couple said they saw the van on 25 August, narrowing the potential search area for investigators if they deem the tip credible. The couple did not see Ms Petito or her fiancé Brian Laundrie.Ms Petito’s family called on Mr Laundrie’s family to help them find their daughter. The Petitos asked the Laundries “as parents, how can you put us through this pain” and begged them to at least tell them where Ms Petito was left, or if they...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#The Church Of Manheeden#Uber#Italian
The Independent

Man’s hand ‘chopped off at wrist by Whitechapel vigilantes’

A young man had his hand cut off after being attacked with his own machete by vigilantes in east London, according to reports. The 19-year-old was found with “life-changing injuries” on Golding Street, in the Whitechapel area, the Metropolitan Police said. Officers were called to the residential area, in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKTV

Nursing home worker accused of stealing jewelry from elderly resident

KIRKLAND, N.Y. – A Utica woman who works at the Lutheran Home in Kirkland is accused of stealing jewelry from one of the elderly residents at the nursing home. According to Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the theft was reported on Aug. 18. Following an investigation, 22-year-old Mirella Perez-Rodriguez was arrested...
KIRKLAND, NY
districtchronicles.com

Karen Calls Cops on Pit Bull at Park

In a viral video posted Aug. 11, TikToker @dogmom1991m films two white women who allegedly called the police and her because she took her pit bull to the park. “These ladies called the cops on me for having a pit bull at the park around kids,” the video caption says. “I was minding my own business; he was on a leash.”
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abovethelaw.com

After Shooting Son And Leaving Him Bleeding For 2 Hours, Lawyer Outraged Over Censure

Above the Law writes about a lot of wild things that happen to lawyers. That’s kinda our bread and butter. So, maybe I’m a bit jaded. But this disciplinary case against New Jersey attorney Annmarie Smits really floored me. Smits recently received a censure from the New Jersey Supreme Court — despite the Disciplinary Review Board’s recommendation for a more severe 3-month suspension — after shooting her son and not taking him to a hospital for treatment.
LAW
Black Enterprise

Two Miami Cops and Bad Boys Wannabes Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine

Two police officers in Florida are heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine. According to The Miami Herald, two police officers, who were great fans of the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Bad Boys movie franchise, have been sentenced to serve one year and three months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Amanda Franklin

The bizarre death of Portland model, Rhonda Casto

Was the young model’s death an accident, a suicide, or a murder?. He is either going to propose to me, or he is going to kill me. Rhonda Casto was a beautiful young model from Portland, USA. She was a sweet, caring lady who often helped others. People loved her cheerful and entertaining attitude and often dubbed her as the light of the party.
PORTLAND, OR
Times Leader

Body discovered in Susquehanna River

WILKES-BARRE — City firefighters Tuesday morning retrieved the body of a man from the Susquehanna River. Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken said the man was approximately 60 years old and his death did not appear to be suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the cause and manner...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
CBS Baltimore

Six Shot, Two Killed Overnight In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Six people were shot and two died overnight in Baltimore, police said. One incident was a triple shooting in west Baltimore. Officers responded at 6:04 p.m. to the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate a shot spotter. On the scene, officers found a 26-year-old suffering from a graze wound and a 37-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. They were both taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A third victim was found unresponsive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was a pronounced dead a short time later. Twenty minutes later, officers responded to the 1900 block of Eutaw Place in central Baltimore for a shooting. There, they found a 30-year-old man shot in the thigh. He was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition. Officers responded at 7:14 p.m. to the 1700 block of Normal Avenue in East Baltimore, where they found a 46-year-old man shot in the buttock. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Less than 10 minutes later in northeast Baltimore, officers responded at 7:23 p.m. to the 3500 block of Cliftmont Avenue, where they found a 27-year-old man shot in the left hip. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.          
BALTIMORE, MD
WNBF News Radio 1290

Seven Charged in Southern Tier Crime Spree

Troopers arrested 23-year-old Christopher Youngs Junior of Maryland, New York and 27-year-old John Clark of Morris, New York on July 10 on felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal possession of stolen property charges in connection with a break-in at a garage in Roxbury where tools were stolen. Now, five more people...
BURLINGTON FLATS, NY
Popculture

'Waterboy' Star Reportedly Arrested for Felony

Peter Dante, the actor best known for his role as Gee Grenouille in the 1998 Adam Sandler-starring film The Waterboy, was arrested this week after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbor. According to law enforcement source who spoke to TMZ, the actor was taken into police custody in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sept. 15 and is now facing a felony charge of making felony criminal threats.
CELEBRITIES
WETM

Chemung County man indicted for dismembering, killing male victim

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Thomas Bovaird, 21, has been indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly kidnapping, torturing, and killing Juan Jose Gotay. The arrest is in connection to the large New York State Police presence at two homes on 427 Partridge St. and 319 West Ave in Elmira on May 5.
hot96.com

women Sue Jail

Two women have filed a civil rights lawsuit against a former Webster County Deputy. The lawsuit filed Monday claims the women were inmates in the jail and were abused by Arthur Dale Collins in 2020. Court records show Collins was arrested January 30 and bonded out the next day. He’s...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy