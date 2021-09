It continues to be an up and down season for the Otis Lady Bulldogs. The netters split last week’s matches on their home court, first sweeping 2A Wray last Tuesday and then falling to Idalia in four sets, moving their overall record to 205. The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Lone Star Tuesday, Sept 7 for a league contest, and will be on the road at Stratton this Saturday, September 11.

OTIS, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO