CLARK – The Clark/Willow Lake Cyclones continue to search for their first victory on the season after falling in straight sets to the Milbank Bulldogs Thursday in Clark by set scores of 25-16, 25-21, and 25-20. Milbank moves to 3-2 behind strong back line play of Hallie Schulte. She recorded 20 digs and also was 15 of 15 from the service line with three aces.