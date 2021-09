The Massachusetts field hockey team kicked off its five-game road trip with a 2-1 win over Albany on Sunday, keeping its undefeated start to the 2021 season intact. Similar to how it has played all season, UMass (4-0) didn’t play a clean game of possessions, but was unrelenting on both sides of the ball. Players pushed the cage to try and capitalize on second and third chances up front, with players not typically known for their goalscoring converting on chances when the ball was in front of them.

ALBANY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO