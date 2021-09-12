It still bottles the mind

The best CMOs have some things in common, one of which is a deep intuitive understanding of people. They are wise to focus on brand positioning and creative strategy, as these are the dominant factors in outcome success. They take in all the research data offered to them and, after letting it all simmer inside, get a feel for what ought to be communicated in advertising, and to whom. They take into account their own personal experience as well as all the research data and advice. They weigh their personal experience heavily based on its proven success. And, at a time like now, with people scared and angry, they know ads cannot be the same as during happy economic boom times. How the actual creative must be to succeed today is not obvious.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 8 DAYS AGO