It still bottles the mind

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

That miss st is allowed to use cowbells.

www.tigernet.com

texasbreaking.com

Pool of Water Turns Blood Red Near Dead Sea. Could It Be The End?

Researchers in Jordan are puzzled after a pool of water near the Dead Sea turned blood red just recently. Witnesses are not sure about how it happened as the pool is usually clear blue. Could it be the end?. This is the second such instance in two years of a...
WORLD
TrendHunter.com

Vortex Protein Shaker Bottles

Conventional shaker bottles for use with protein shakes and supplements are often outfitted with a whisk ball or screen to aid with the mixing process, but the Helimix hexagonal blender bottle takes things in a decidedly different direction. The bottle eliminates moving components in favor of a vortex construction that...
APS Physics

Repackaging a Mathematically Odd Bottle

Stepan Paul creates mathematically correct sculptures to help teach complex math concepts. Creating art was not originally a life goal of Stepan Paul, a mathematician at North Carolina State University. Rather, he says, he stumbled into making sculptures after he got involved in a teaching project that visualizes math structures using a 3D printer. That initial foray hooked Paul, who has since hand-molded hyperbolic structures from paper and 3D-printed paraboloids from plastic. His latest piece—a “Klein bottle” that he folded from transparency film—was on display at the recent Bridges Conference, a meeting that brings together those interested in both math and art (see Physics Abounds at Conference on Math and Art).
DESIGN
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
Nature.com

The world in a bottle

You have full access to this article via your institution. She found Alex on the beach, watching the storm he’d created. “Hello, Kaya.” He didn’t turn, and she couldn’t read anything from the soft greeting. “Alex,” Kaya replied, stopping alongside him. She glanced sideways at his spiked bleach-blond hair, the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TrendHunter.com

Recycled Plastic Bottle Uniforms

Ralph Lauren has elevated its brand's sustainability effort to a whole new level at this year's US Open. Ralph Lauren's flagship brand Polo Ralph Lauren has designed the official uniforms for the on-court staff at the 2021 US Open. In addition, the designers have made the uniforms from recycled plastic bottles and tennis ball cans with sustainability in mind.
ENVIRONMENT
Suffolk News-Herald

Exercising bodies and minds

Suffolk seniors are stepping and learning new dance moves this fall. From 11 a.m. to noon on Thursdays, seniors can learn simple line dances to keep active at the East Suffolk Recreation Center, 138 S. Sixth St. Mother-and-son duo Evelyn and Mark Wall lead this beginner’s class of line dancers,...
SUFFOLK, VA
TrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Square Cosmetic Bottles

Idealpak's new high-end square PET bottles are made with Eeco-friendly materials. The new series of cosmetic bottles feature thick square walls from the top to the bottom, thereby creating a uniform design. The series of bottles are fully recyclable, making it easy for consumers to dispose of the containers when they are emptied of their contents.
ENVIRONMENT
Gematsu

In Sound Mind gameplay trailer

Publisher Modus Games and developer We Create Stuff have released a new gameplay trailer for psychological horror game In Sound Mind, which walks viewers through the many puzzles and environments players will encounter as they dive into the psyches of various individuals. Here is an overview of the game, via...
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Mindfulness-Focused Timepiece Collections

The Pole Watches are a high-quality yet accessible range of timepieces focused on providing wearers with a way to keep time, but also as a reminder to be mindful of every minute and aspect of their life. The timepieces draw inspiration from the Swahili phrase 'pole pole' to encourage appreciation for time and all aspects of life, which is achieved by only utilizing a single hand on the watch to offer a rough estimate rather than exact indication of the time. The Akili Collection of watches from the brand come in four styles including Fika Eunoia, Flâneur and Ukiyo.
APPAREL
mediavillage.com

Targeting States of Mind

The best CMOs have some things in common, one of which is a deep intuitive understanding of people. They are wise to focus on brand positioning and creative strategy, as these are the dominant factors in outcome success. They take in all the research data offered to them and, after letting it all simmer inside, get a feel for what ought to be communicated in advertising, and to whom. They take into account their own personal experience as well as all the research data and advice. They weigh their personal experience heavily based on its proven success. And, at a time like now, with people scared and angry, they know ads cannot be the same as during happy economic boom times. How the actual creative must be to succeed today is not obvious.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
attackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite Ink Bottle Locations: Where to Find Ink Bottles for Toona Fish

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is here, and players can customize the new Toona Fish skin by collecting Ink Bottles scattered across the island. There are 21 Ink Bottles in total, each turning Toona Fish a different color. There are also 21 additional styles based on other Fortnite characters, but these styles are obtained with Rainbow Ink, which is separate from Ink Bottles. Toona Fish is unlocked on the first page of the Season 8 Battle Pass, so you can start unlocking colors on day one. Here’s where you can find all 21 Ink Bottles in Fortnite.
RETAIL
welldoing.org

What Exactly Is Mindfulness?

Therapist Clare Dudeney, who uses mindfulness as part of her therapy practice, explains what mindfulness is and how to get started. Mindfulness is quite simply offering your focus and attention to the here and now, a given moment, on purpose, without making judgements. Let me introduce you to Malcolm. He’s...
FITNESS
reviewed.com

The Best Bottle Sterilizers of 2021

A good bottle sterilizer can save busy parents a lot of time, as well as ensuring that your bottles are free of germs and bacteria. Since sterilizers usually employ steam to clean and sterilize your bottles, the best will also dry your bottles—while taking up limited counter space. Having a surefire way to clean and sterilize your bottles will not only keep your baby happy; it’ll make your life easier. To get the most use out of your sterilizer, you want something that can hold bottles of all shapes and sizes, and even clean other accessories like pacifiers.
HEALTH
TrendHunter.com

Carbonating Water Bottles

The Bottle+ allows users to customize their drinking water on the go. Designed by Nicholas Wild, drinkers can transform their water from still to sparkling in mere moments with the push of an intuitive button. This portable water bottle solution produces 15 bottles of carbonated water without batteries due to a carbon dioxide chamber at the base of the bottle's design.
CSS-Tricks

Minding the “gap”

You might already know about the CSS gap property. It isn’t exactly new, but it did gain an important new ability last year: it now works in Flexbox in addition to CSS Grid. That, and the fact that I believe the property is more complicated than it appears, made me want to go back and explain exactly how it works.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
