WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J.– The Providence College women's soccer team beat Monmouth, 3-1, on Sunday, Sept. 5 at Hesse Field. Sophomore Meg Hughes (Rochester, Mass.) and freshman Gillian Kenney (Hanover, Mass.) lead the Friars offensively scoring 4 and 3 points, respectively. Hughes put the Providence on the scoreboard early in the first half and then scored her second goal of the game within the first two minutes of the second half. Kenney scored her first collegiate goal as a Friar in the 32nd minute. This marks the first time that Hughes has scored two goals in a game and with those two goals, she becomes one of the College's all-time scoring leaders as she ranks 26th with 26 points. She has accomplished this feat in just her 17th game.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 12 DAYS AGO