Luke Reimer comes up with huge interception against Buffalo

It might have been Week 1 on Thursday night but Brick Memorial and Howell got together for a game that was worthy of the postseason. Fans gathered in Howell to watch Bill Hill return to his alma mater -- this time on the sidelines as head coach. In the end, it was Walt Currie and Brick Memorial who were able to make the final play.

HOWELL, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO