My Hero Academia has confirmed the manga's return date! It was reported earlier this week that Kohei Horikoshi would be taking a sudden break from the series to focus on his health, and this was later confirmed to be the case when Shueisha announced that the series would be taking a short hiatus. Thankfully by the sounds of things, the hiatus for the series would not be lasting for long. In other good news, Shueisha confirmed that Horikoshi would already be returning to work for the next chapter of the series in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

