The Election for Estes Park School District Board and several Colorado ballot issues is coming soon. Be sure you are registered to vote with the correct address and affiliation so that the correct ballot(s) is mailed to you. (Ballots cannot be forwarded.) If you want to get the correct ballot in their early October mailing, the Larimer County Elections office needs to receive your information by October 8th. The deadline to add or correct your registration to receive a mailed ballot is October 25th. After this date you must visit a Voter Service and Polling Center location (www.larimer.org/clerk/elections/voting-locations#/map/ALL) to register and/ or pick up your correct ballot.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO