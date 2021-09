The Utah Valley University men’s basketball team has announced that it will host crosstown rival BYU on Wednesday, December 1 at the UCCU Center in Orem. The Wolverines will face BYU for the fifth time in team history with the Cougars holding a 4-1 advantage in the series. The two teams played last season with BYU taking an 82-60 win at the Marriott Center on Nov. 28. UVU’s win in the series came on Nov. 26, 2016 with the Wolverines taking a 114-101 victory in Provo.

OREM, UT ・ 8 DAYS AGO