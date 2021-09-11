CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

D'Angelo Russell Trade

HoopsHype
 7 days ago

The Athletic’s Timberwolves beat reporter John Krawczynski, however, recently reported that the team is hesitant to give up any of their core pieces in order to acquire him. They want a premium for (Simmons),” Krawczynski said of the Sixers on the “Athletic NBA Show” podcast on Friday. “Someone that can help them right away. But the Timberwolves don’t want to trade Anthony Edwards or Karl-Anthony towns. Those are those are deal-breakers. And they really would rather not trade D’Angelo Russell.”

hoopshype.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Paul planning to cut ties with Sixers over Ben Simmons situation?

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
NBA
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons is one of the last remaining dominoes of the NBA off-season left to fall. For months, it's been reported that Ben Simmons wants to leave Philadelphia, and those rumors are only getting louder. Most recently, some have linked him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Patrick Beverley is excited about...
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Philadelphia 76ers make shock Ben Simmons trade U-turn:

Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly decided to stick with wantaway point guard Ben Simmons and now expect him to play ball in Philly for the 2021/22 season. According to reports, the Sixers haven’t received a good enough trade offer to tempt them into parting with their star Australian point guard and, with the upcoming NBA season now just a month away, are no longer willing to do business.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
basketball-addict.com

RUMOR: Timberwolves’ stance on including Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell in Ben Simmons trade

While Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has made it clear he would like to be traded to a “California” team, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey will no-doubt explore every avenue for a deal, regardless of the location of a team. One team that has shown interest in Simmons is the Minnesota Timberwolves, though […] The post RUMOR: Timberwolves’ stance on including Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell in Ben Simmons trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
HoopsHype

NBA rumors: DeMarcus Cousins China bound?

DeMarcus Cousins has received an offer from a Chinese league team, and he’s seriously considering the opportunity to play in the CBA. According to a media report, a source revealed that five CBA teams have asked for DeMarcus Cousins’ resume, and three of them are very interested in Cousins. One is a CBA team with strong financial resources. But whether the contract can be reached in the end is not yet known.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Omari Spellman
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
ClutchPoints

Nets’ James Harden sends strong warning to LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, rest of NBA

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets had a frustrating 2020-21 NBA season. They were the preseason favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2021 NBA Finals but got tripped up by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs. The reality of which was a bitter pill to swallow for the Nets, considering that they likely would have defeated the Atlanta Hawks in the conference finals. Brooklyn must have also been the favorites in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, who took down LeBron James and the Lakers in the opening round of the postseason.
NBA
chatsports.com

Rajon Rondo says that Frank Vogel, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were key in recruiting him back to Lakers

While Rajon Rondo’s on-court impact on the Lakers wavered during his first tenure in Los Angeles, his off-court impact never did. Possessing one of the highest basketball IQs in the league, tales of Rondo’s intelligence have been shared even pre-dating his arrival in Los Angeles, ranging from diagnosing and calling out plays from opponents to memorable film sessions.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Spotify#Wolves#Target Center#Timberwolves Pr#The Golden State Warriors#Hoopshype#Czech Daily#American#Talkbasket
fadeawayworld.net

Steven Adams On Why He Has A Bad Reputation In Memphis: Because Z-Bo Punched Me In The Face As A Rookie, And Then You Guys Lost Game 7 Because Of It — Just To Bring Up Some Old Stuff."

The Memphis Grizzlies just got themselves a real fighter - both literally and figuratively - in Steven Adams. They added a physical, strong interior defender to provide some toughness like in the good old days of the "Grit and Grind" era. But, ironically, it's exactly because of those days that...
NBA
lakers365.com

The Real Reason Russell Westbrook Trade Makes Frank Vogel So Happy

The Los Angeles Lakers formed a new Big 3 with the acquisition of Russell Westbrook early in the offseason, and head coach Frank Vogel couldn't be any happier. Aside from getting an elite talent in Westbrook to boost their championship aspirations, though, Vogel has another reason to be pleased with the trade for Brodie: he doesn't have to play against him anymore and can now stop coming up with plans to contain him–with the 29 other teams getting that burden now.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Spurs Trade Is Focused On Russell Westbrook

There will be a lot of eyes on the Los Angeles Lakers during the upcoming NBA season. The team overhauled virtually their entire roster, as only LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Talen Horton-Tucker are returning from last season’s team. There are currently 10 new faces on the roster and it...
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

2K Sim: What if the Lakers traded for Buddy Hield instead of Russell Westbrook?

For most of July, it seemed like the Los Angeles Lakers had a trade lined up for Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield. Those rumblings only grew stronger when Montrezl Harrell exercised the $9.72 million player option in his contract, allowing the Lakers to seamlessly match Hield’s salary. The deal was practically done — even Kyle Kuzma thought so.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy