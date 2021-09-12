CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Andrew hosts ‘brazen’ Scotland bash ahead of NYC court date

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Andrew is heading into legal battle with guns-a-blazing. The Duke of York was seen at the Queen’s sprawling Balmoral Estate in Scotland, leisurely aiming his shotgun in the air Friday and hobnobbing with international royalty of questionable character, according to reports out of the UK, even as he’s scheduled to face a hearing on sex assault charges in Manhattan Federal Court on Monday.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taylor Daily Press

Prince Andrew wants to marry his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson

Britain’s Prince Andrew, 61, wants – for the second time – to marry Sarah Fergie Ferguson, 61, the woman he divorced in 1996. The two would have been good friends all along, and now feel “closer than ever.”. Andrew and Fergie split in 1992 and officially separated four years later....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Andrew and Fergie: What kind of relationship do the couple have now?

The Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson have been divorced for 25 years, but they remain close friends and co-parents to their daughters, Princess Beatrice, 33, and Princes Eugenie, 31.Prince Andrew and Ferguson have continued to live together in the duke’s home in Windsor. They also frequently go on holiday.On Wednesday, Ferguson told local newspapers in Poland that she will remain committed to the duke “no matter what”, and that their wedding in 1986 was one of the best days of her life.“Divorce is one thing, but my heart is my oath, my obligation,” she said.It comes as the Queen...
RELATIONSHIPS
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew’s Royal Arrogance Is Unmatched. Except by Prince Charles.

Prince Andrew’s confidence in the face of his ever-evolving Jeffrey Epstein legal quagmire is squarely rooted in his overweening sense of privilege. “Everything you hear about Andrew’s personality is true and then some,” one former royal aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, recently told The Daily Beast. “He is the most extraordinarily arrogant man. I have no doubt that he absolutely believes all this will go away and he will be welcomed back into the fold by a grateful public. There is no self-doubt there at all.”
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virginia Roberts Giuffre
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Prince#The Prince#British Royal Family#Uk#Balmoral Estate#Manhattan Federal Court#The Uk Sun#The Post#The Sun
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Andrew In Hiding Fears Being Served Court Papers

British royal family news shows that the current chatter indicates that Prince Andrew expects to return to public life. This is after he was forced to step down following a disastrous BBC interview meant to salvage his reputation and in light of the fact that he is facing a sexual abuse lawsuit.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell Barricaded Herself in Prison Conference Room: Prosecutors

In a new court filing, prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell attempted to barricade herself in a conference room at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, posing a security threat. The socialite and former madam for Jeffrey Epstein used a cart of legal documents to stop guards from entering the room, according to prosecutors. Maxwell has been allowed to use the cart in the past but has no been banned from using it and ordered to instead carry her legal materials by hand. “If she needs other materials during a particular meeting with counsel, she may leave the VTC room, retrieve those materials by hand, and then return to her meeting with counsel,” prosecutors wrote in a letter to New York federal court. Bobbi Sternheim, Maxwell’s lawyer, claims that she never barricaded herself, writing that prosecutors “cannot resist the opportunity to gratuitously cast Ghislaine Maxwell in a negative light.” Maxwell has been accused of recruiting girls for Epstein and his elite pals to sexually assault.
BROOKLYN, NY
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy