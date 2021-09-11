CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘He was going to respond to the call’: Former aides say Ridge’s post 9/11 policies make nation safer

By Christen Smith
WFMZ-TV Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – It’s been 20 years since nearly 3,000 Americans perished during the deadliest terrorist attack on national soil. For two of then Gov. Tom Ridge’s top aides – Chief of Staff Mark Campbell and federal policy adviser Mark Holman – the world changed overnight, and their boss’s ascent to the forefront of the nation’s response effort was a sudden and somewhat forgone conclusion.

