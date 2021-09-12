CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Eastern Washington's Dennis Merritt romps in rout of Central Washington, 63-14

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith many of Eastern Washington’s offensive starters already done for the day, coaches gave Dennis Merritt one more shot to earn his first 100-yard game. Granting such opportunities is something Eagles coach Aaron Best said he saw his predecessor Beau Baldwin do. With Merritt at 94 yards, the senior running back re-entered the backfield late in the third quarter with the seventh-ranked Eagles of the FCS leading Central Washington of Division II by 46 points.

