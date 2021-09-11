CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Happening' & Jane Campion Winners at 2021 Venice Film Festival

By Alex Billington
 7 days ago

A remarkable year for female filmmakers! Sian Heder's CODA won the Grand Jury prize at Sundance, Julia Ducournau's Titane won the Palme d'Or at Cannes, and now Audrey Diwan's Happening wins the Golden Lion in Venice. The 78th Venice Film Festival wrapped up this weekend on the sunny Lido island in Venice, and awards were handed out at an awards show complete with masks and empty seats for social distancing. The top prize at Venice is a Golden Lion (in honor of the iconic lion that is the symbol of the city) and it's one of the greatest achievements in cinema along with the Palme d'Or. This year's winner is a French film titled L'événement, which translates to Happening, set in the 1960s following a young woman who attempts to get an abortion despite it being illegal at the time. Not my favorite film of the festival, but it is a brave and important film nonetheless. Kiwi filmmaker Jane Campion also picked up the Best Director award, which she certainly deserves for her new film. The full list of #Venezia78 winners can be seen below.

