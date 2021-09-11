Volleyball improves to 5-1 with sweep of Rust College
MEMPHIS, Tennessee -- Texas Lutheran Volleyball improved to 5-1 with a 3-0 sweep of Rust College, 25-5, 25-10, 25-9, Saturday afternoon in the Rhodes College Classic. The Bulldogs hit a season high .379 in the match, led by freshman Brenna Jones (Huffman/Hargrave) who hit a career high .500 - finishing with 8 kills. Jones also led the Bulldogs in points with 8.5. The Bulldogs held Rust to a -.169 hitting percentage throughout the match.tlubulldogs.com
