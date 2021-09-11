CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geno Kids Educates with a Twist

By Taylor Viers
toledoparent.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you interested in teaching your children about icons like Cleopatra, Nikola Tesla, Greta Thunberg, Albert Einstein and more? Geno Kids is the perfect platform to make educational content fun and interesting! With YouTube videos that range between one and six minutes, Geno Kids provides cartoons that have just enough information to keep your kids intrigued while also learning about important topics in history. The channel is aimed to engage kids aged two to eight years old, but the content is engaging for all ages as the songs and rhymes are pretty catchy.

