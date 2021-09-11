On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Taliban fly their flag over the Afghan presidential palace.

Copyright Angry Old American, September 9th, 2021. All Rights Reserved. There have been twenty years, and enough “water under the bridge” that a sizable portion of Americans cannot remember, or don’t even know about the attacks on the New York City Twin Towers, the subsequent Pentagon attack, and the Crash of Flight 93. The news in New York City, on the morning of September 11th 2001, was dominated by election coverage from local polls. All of this changed at 8:46 am when American Airlines Flight 11 slammed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Minutes later, United Airlines Flight 175 hit the South Tower of the World Trace Center at 9:03 am. Shortly afterward, at 9:37 am, American Airlines Flight 77 tore into the Pentagon building in Arlington Virginia. This was followed at 10:03 am by United Airlines Flight 93 crashing in Shanksville Pennsylvania after being hijacked. The subsequent fires led to the ultimate collapse of both 110 story “Twin Towers” and “Building Seven” within two hours. In total, 2,977 victims of the attacks lost their lives, and approximately 25,000 were wounded. Within a few days our intelligence agencies declared that the attacks were masterminded by Osama Bin Laden and executed by members of the Terrorist group Al-Qaeda. Other versions of the narrative exist; but that was, and still is, the “Official Narrative.”

