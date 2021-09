Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM's Jeff Christian discusses CPM's shorter term outlook for gold and silver, before responding to some investor questions and comments. He discusses the critical differences between the Hunt brothers' investing in silver in the 1970s and the efforts to publicly collude to squeeze the silver market this year. He also explains why both investors and people foolish enough to think they can 'queeze' the silver market should more efficiently buy from reputable dealers rather than taking delivery through futures contracts. Finally, he discusses hedging and the operations of futures markets.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO