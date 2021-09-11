A different type of child credit

In an (almost) cashless society, credit is king — or it can often feel this way. A credit score is linked to a person just like their driving record or GPA. From applying for a loan to applying for a job, a decent score is necessary to thrive or at least not be squashed by outrageous interest rates. After conquering the feat of earning your own great credit, possibly learning the hard way, you may now face the question of how you can help establish and raise your child’s or children’s credit score to help set them up for financial success.