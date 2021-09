Royal Caribbean has sent out an email to guests booked onboard Mariner of the Seas. It states it will not be visiting Labadee, Haiti, and has made some itinerary adjustments. The cruise line had previously cancelled calls to its private destination at Labadee in Haiti for Allure of the Seas calling in October; that policy seems to have been extended to Mariner now as well, bringing itinerary changes for those sailings. Guests have also posted that they’ve received communications for December calls too.

