Ark Invest shorted more than $200 million worth of Tesla stock so far in September despite optimism from CEO Cathie Wood. Cathie Wood of Ark Invest says she remains bullish on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock despite shorting over $266 million worth of it this year. According to company information, Ark Invest group sold 81,609 shares of the electric car company, worth around $62 million on Wednesday. It should be noted that Wood remarked previously that TSLA is worth 300% more than Wednesday’s closing price.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO