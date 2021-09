NY, US - September 16, 2021 — Royal and mighty, tigers are the most beautiful of big cats. Sadly, tigers are now over 95% extinct; the mindless slaughtering and poaching of the species to meet the rising demand for the beautiful animal’s body parts have turned them into an endangered species. Many organizations are working hard towards rescuing the big cat from the brink of extinction, however, with such a lack of funding, their efforts may be in vain. In light of these facts, TYGR Wildlife Conservation LLC launched a digital token, TYGR, which aims to support organizations dedicated to tiger preservation through a steady supply of funding.

