316 Active COVID-19 Cases Reported on Kauaʻi

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office announced 37 new cases on Saturday, Sept. 11. Today’s cases consist of three visitors and 34 residents. Of the 37 new cases, 19 are children and 18 are adults. Three of the cases are related to mainland travel. The remaining 34 cases are considered community-acquired. Thirty-two of the community-acquired infections are close contacts of previously announced cases or are tied to one of our active clusters. The remaining two community-acquired cases were unable to be reached after repeated attempts.