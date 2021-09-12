CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
316 Active COVID-19 Cases Reported on Kauaʻi

kauainownews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office announced 37 new cases on Saturday, Sept. 11. Today’s cases consist of three visitors and 34 residents. Of the 37 new cases, 19 are children and 18 are adults. Three of the cases are related to mainland travel. The remaining 34 cases are considered community-acquired. Thirty-two of the community-acquired infections are close contacts of previously announced cases or are tied to one of our active clusters. The remaining two community-acquired cases were unable to be reached after repeated attempts.

Caledonian Record-News

NEK Records 2nd Highest Day Ever Of New Positive Tests

The Northeast Kingdom recorded its second-highest day ever for new COVID-19 cases Thursday with 74 positive tests. The cases, though, may not represent a sudden spike in cases but a more gradual escalation. According to the Health Department, Thursday’s report, which resulted in a statewide single-day high of 314 cases,...
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 574 New Cases, 2 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 574 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 365 are confirmed and 209 are probable cases. There have been 7,915 total hospitalizations and 115,349 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,114. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Tuesday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 3,732 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 83 new deaths since Monday’s report. This brings the statewide total to 1,354,451 cases attributed to COVID-19 and 28,651 deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,239 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 551...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
York Dispatch Online

COVID-19 death toll jumps by four in York County on Tuesday

There were four new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday, boosting the total to 867 since the pandemic began, according to state health officials. These deaths come at the same time as 153 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 52,906. As of Tuesday, the county's...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Fox 59

Health department reports new 3,580 COVID-19 cases, 91 additional deaths in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,580 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with 91 additional COVID-19 deaths. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 11.8% with a rate of 21% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.4% of samples tested this month, according to state data.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Indiana reports 913,528 total cases of COVID-19, 14,482 deaths

The Indiana Department of Health announced 3,580 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the state. A total of 913,528 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. 91 additional deaths were reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 14,482 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.
INDIANA STATE
KTBS

La. COVID: 2,200 new cases, 121 new deaths

NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Tuesday the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,200 and there have been 121 new deaths. The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 719,424. The current total death count is...
LOUISIANA STATE
WTAJ

3,732 new COVID cases reported, 67.2% over 18 vaccinated Sept. 14

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 12.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 67.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 3,732 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Monday, bringing state totals to 1,354,451 known cases since the start of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sdpb.org

Four more COVID deaths, 215 currently hospitalized

Tuesday updates include data from the weekend. State’s death toll: 2,092 (+4 from the previous report) Active cases: 7,263 (+37 from the previous report) Eligible population (12 and older) fully vaccinated: 57.34%. Hospitalized: 215 (+18 net from the previous report) Note: Currently Hospitalized numbers include COVID-19 cases and people that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBJ7.com

Percentage of positive new COVID tests in Virginia drops slightly

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 814,738 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, September 14, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 3,659 from Monday’s 811,079, a bigger increase than the 2,303 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.
VIRGINIA STATE
local21news.com

PA DOH releases 'breakthrough' case data

As the daily county of COVID-19 cases exceeds 4,000 statewide, the Department of Health is sharing Pennsylvania’s breakthrough case data. Breakthrough cases are identified as COVID-19 cases identified in people who are fully vaccinated for the virus. “Although we’ve seen infection rates go up between both groups of people who...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Atlantic City Press

New Jersey reports 22 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,750 new cases; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state. Atlantic: 28,560 cases, 681 deaths, 309,307 vaccine doses administered. Cape May: 5,610 cases, 188 deaths, 114,573 vaccine doses administered. Cumberland: 16,462 cases, 416 deaths, 146,608 vaccine doses administered. Ocean: 74,084 cases, 2,076 deaths, 597,453 vaccine doses administered. Figures are as...
PUBLIC HEALTH

