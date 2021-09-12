BFA Fairfax/LU football wins home opener against MVU Thunderbirds
Fairfax -The Bullets hosted the Thunderbirds on Saturday, making for a rare in-county football game. Fairfax wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, with their first touchdown coming just five minutes into the game. The Bullets defense stopped MVU on their 45 yard line, and in three successive running plays Fairfax’s Sylas Meunier scored the second touchdown of the day. The Bullets followed this up with a fake extra point kick, which successfully scored them an extra two points; taking a 20-0 lead.www.samessenger.com
