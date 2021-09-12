Royalty Kult Shares Their Cover of “This Place is a Prison” by The Postal Service

Ornament and Crime Give a Little Love: Bill Delia of L.A. synth-pop outfit Ornament and Crime told us about his love for a Postal Service favorite. Bill Delia: One of my favorite albums is Give Up by The Postal Service. The timing of this one hit in that perfect high school / ‘coming-of-age’ era for me, where I’d been playing instruments all my life, but writing and recording songs (and playing in bands) was a relatively new experience. This record felt like it came out of nowhere and was completely different from the other music that inspired me at the time… it had an unusually unique blend of synths, piano, electronic drums, guitars, strings, and incredibly interesting melodies/harmonies. It blew my mind that you could put that many different-sounding instruments together and make it sound so good. Most of all, I was lyrically inspired by Ben Gibbard, and continue to be still to this day. His writing has a way of cutting straight to the heart in a uniquely poetic way, and couldn’t be more honest.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO