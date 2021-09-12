Royalty Kult Shares Their Cover of “This Place is a Prison” by The Postal Service
Los Angeles based Alt-Rock band Royalty Kult has shared The Postal Service’s “This Place is a Prison!” They have also announced their debut show, happening September 24 at The Whisky supporting Soulfly featuring Dino Cazares of Fear Factory. Matt Pinfield of MTV fame will be introducing the band, and Doc Coyle of Bad Wolves will join them on stage for a special performance of their track “Enjoying The End.” Check out the brand-new video:www.ghostcultmag.com
