CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Royalty Kult Shares Their Cover of “This Place is a Prison” by The Postal Service

By News Team
ghostcultmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles based Alt-Rock band Royalty Kult has shared The Postal Service’s “This Place is a Prison!” They have also announced their debut show, happening September 24 at The Whisky supporting Soulfly featuring Dino Cazares of Fear Factory. Matt Pinfield of MTV fame will be introducing the band, and Doc Coyle of Bad Wolves will join them on stage for a special performance of their track “Enjoying The End.” Check out the brand-new video:

www.ghostcultmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
ghostcultmag.com

Vanilla Fudge Shares their Cover Version “Stop In The Name of Love” by The Supremes

Classic Rock legends Vanilla Fudge has released a new song and video, a Heavy Rock cover of The Supremes’ classic pop hit “Stop In The Name of Love“ and a tribute to their bandmate, “To The Legacy Of Tim Bogert”. The track is out now from Golden Robot Records. Bogert passed away in early 2021 from Cancer. The legendary Vanilla Fudge, the original lineup of Mark Stein, Carmine Appice, Vincent Martel and Tim Bogert, together one final time, lay down their classic psychedelic rock style on this classic song. Check it out.
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

Ornament and Crime Give a Little Love to the Postal Service

Ornament and Crime Give a Little Love: Bill Delia of L.A. synth-pop outfit Ornament and Crime told us about his love for a Postal Service favorite. Bill Delia: One of my favorite albums is Give Up by The Postal Service. The timing of this one hit in that perfect high school / ‘coming-of-age’ era for me, where I’d been playing instruments all my life, but writing and recording songs (and playing in bands) was a relatively new experience. This record felt like it came out of nowhere and was completely different from the other music that inspired me at the time… it had an unusually unique blend of synths, piano, electronic drums, guitars, strings, and incredibly interesting melodies/harmonies. It blew my mind that you could put that many different-sounding instruments together and make it sound so good. Most of all, I was lyrically inspired by Ben Gibbard, and continue to be still to this day. His writing has a way of cutting straight to the heart in a uniquely poetic way, and couldn’t be more honest.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Ghost Share Cover Of Metallica' 'Enter Sandman'

(hennemusic) Swedish rockers Ghost are streaming their version of the 1991 classic, "Enter Sandman", from the newly-released collection, "The Metallica Blacklist." The project features interpretations of songs from The Black Album from more than 50 artists spanning a vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more; all profits from the project will be split evenly between Metallica's non-profit Foundation and 50+ charities chosen by the artists who play on the album.
ROCK MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Employed To Serve – The Conquering

When yet another massive riff, this time during the early stages of track nine ‘World Eater’, hits – you know the sort… the type of riff that makes your face do the same involuntary wince/”oooooo” combo as sucking a lemon straight after brushing your teeth might – the smile can’t help but break out on your face: The Conquering (Spinefarm Records) isn’t just Employed To Serve upping the ante; their fourth album goes deeeep.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Davis
Person
Dino Cazares
Person
Matt Pinfield
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Pet Shop Boys#Alt Rock#The Postal Service#Mtv#Bad Wolves#Incubus#Smashing Pumpkins#Fear Factory#Spineshank
loudersound.com

Iron Butterfly drummer Ron Bushy dead at 79

Iron Butterfly drummer Ron Bushy has died at the age of 78, after a battle with oesophageal cancer. The news was confirmed by the band, who released a statement on Facebook that said, "Ron Bushy our beloved legendary drummer of Iron Butterfly has passed away peacefully, with his wife Nancy by his side, at 12:05am on August 29th at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital. All three of his daughters were also with him. He was a real fighter. He was born Dec 23, 1941. He will be deeply missed!"
CELEBRITIES
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Deadline

Jane Powell Dies: Hollywood Golden Age Actress & ‘Royal Wedding’ Star Was 92

Jane Powell, who made her screen debut with W.C. Fields, danced with Fred Astaire in Royal Wedding, was one of seven brides for seven brothers in the classic 1954 film musical, sang “Buttons and Bows” at President Harry S. Truman’s Inaugural Ball and was a bridesmaid at the first of Elizabeth Taylor’s weddings, died of natural causes today at her home in Wilton, Connecticut. She was 92. Susan Granger, a friend of the actress and spokesperson for her family, told Deadline that Powell died peacefully at the house she shared for many years with her husband, the actor and publicist Dick...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Kelly Clarkson has shared the incredible news that she will be releasing new music - and fans are over the moon. The singer and reality star judge will release the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) out 23 September, and the cover for the single features the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with matching cape.
MUSIC
nickiswift.com

Cole Swindell Shares Tragic Family News

Cole Swindell shared some tragic news with fans on social media with a touching photo. Sadly, the country star is no stranger to tough times, having lost his father, William Keith Swindell, unexpectedly back in 2013 following a horrific accident. Just six weeks after Cole signed a record deal with Warner Music Nashville, William was working on a truck that fell on him and killed him (via Tennessean).
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy