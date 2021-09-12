Blue Jays rally past Orioles in wild slugfest, 11-10, to take first game of doubleheader

Los Angeles Angles two-way star Shohei Ohtani’s quest for the American League MVP Award may have taken a hit Thursday. Per the Orange County Register’s Jeff Fletcher:. Shohei Ohtani is not pitching this weekend against the A’s. He was “penciled” in for Friday. He felt sore playing catch. They still are hoping to have him pitch again this season. Not shutting him down. To clarify, they could still shut him down, but right now they haven’t decided that. They will see how he feels over the next few days. (Manager Joe) Maddon also said they’ve considered giving him a break at the plate because of his slump. Also to be clear, Maddon said Ohtani is not scheduled to see a doctor. He believes this is just end-of-the-season fatigue, as opposed to an injury.

