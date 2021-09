The Red Raiders were expected to beat Stephen F. Austin handily in Lubbock on September 11th. That's not what happened, though. The Red Raiders trailed 13-7 heading into halftime and didn't fare much better in the second half. Just one week after struggling in the first half against Houston, the Red Raiders couldn't muster the same 31-point unanswered momentum against the Lumberjacks. The Red Raiders did, however, pull out the narrow victory by holding on at the end by a final of 28-22.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO