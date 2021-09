Concern was raised when two hikers were late to arrive at their designated pick-up spot following a lengthy hike from Aspen to Crested Butte in Colorado. The two hikers – brothers – were first reported missing by their parents, who had dropped them off at Maroon Lake Trailhead in Aspen at around 6:15 AM on Wednesday before traveling to meet them at the end of their trail in Crested Butte. Their scheduled arrival time was between 12 and 1 on the same day.

COLORADO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO