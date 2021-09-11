CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rectal constriction due to metastasis of urothelial carcinoma of the bladder: A case report

Urol Case Rep. 2021 Aug 30;39:101833. doi: 10.1016/j.eucr.2021.101833. eCollection 2021 Nov. Urothelial carcinoma (UC) of the bladder rarely causes rectal constriction. We report a case of UC of the bladder that metastasized to the perirectal tissues and caused rectal constriction. The patient was diagnosed with metastasis of UC upon performing a biopsy of the perirectal tissues. No malignant findings were observed in the rectal mucosa. A relatively good prognosis of 26 months was obtained through multidisciplinary treatment combining surgery and chemotherapy. In cases of rectal constriction secondary to high-grade UC of the bladder, the possibility of metastasis of UC should be considered.

