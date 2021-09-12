CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Force tops Navy 23-3 on day of rememberance

By NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — No matter the result, this was going to be a special day to play football for Air Force or Navy. Brad Roberts ran for two touchdowns and Haaziq Daniels added one, and Air Force held the Midshipmen to one first down before the fourth quarter in a 23-3 victory Saturday. The outcome always matters between these two teams — but this game was significant because the two service academies were playing on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

