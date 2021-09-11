CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urological Melanoma: A Comprehensive Review of a Rare Subclass of Mucosal Melanoma with Emphasis on Differential Diagnosis and Therapeutic Approaches

Cancers (Basel). 2021 Sep 2;13(17):4424. doi: 10.3390/cancers13174424. Melanoma is reported as the 19th most common cancer worldwide, with estimated age-standardized incidence rates of 2.8-3.1 per 100,000. Although the origin is most frequently cutaneous, mucosal melanoma has been described several times in literature, and despite its rarity (only 1% of all melanomas), increasing attention is being paid to this disease form. Within this subgroup, melanomas of the uropoetic apparatus are a rarity among rarities. Indeed, less than 50 cases of primary melanoma originating from the urinary bladder have been described, and even less originating from the kidney, renal pelvis and urethra. In this work, we present a detailed review of the literature related to this subclass of mucosal melanoma, delve into the biological landscape of this neoplasm and discuss current approaches, future perspectives and potential therapeutic approaches.

Related
ajmc.com

Similar Therapy Tolerance Seen Among Patients With Melanoma, Regardless of Age

Patients over the age of 65 had similar rates of serious adverse events, and nearly identical progression-free survival, when compared with younger patients. Similar to their performance in younger patients, targeted therapies work well in older patients with BRAF-mutated metastatic melanoma (MM), according to a new study. The report found...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

How Ocular Melanoma Is Diagnosed

Ocular (eye) melanoma is the most common type of eye cancer. A diagnosis of ocular melanoma includes a detailed patient history, an eye examination, and a variety of specialized tests. Eye melanoma is rare: In the United States, the incidence of ocular melanoma is six cases per 1 million people.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

The Metastatic Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market To Dispense Growth At A CAGR Of 7.7% From 2021-2031

The Metastatic Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market Share is expected to be worth US$ 2.9 Bn at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2021-2031. With value-based reimbursement systems taking the center stage, patient engagement technology is expected to be adopted all across. The pricing analysis takes into consideration licensing fees, implementation fees, annual license maintenance fees, up-gradation and integration fees, and consulting fees.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Integrative Analysis Identified MCT4 as an Independent Prognostic Factor for Bladder Cancer

Front Oncol. 2021 Aug 26;11:704857. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.704857. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer is the 10th most common cancer and most common urothelial malignancy worldwide. Prognostic biomarkers for bladder cancer patients are required for individualized treatment. Monocarboxylate transporter 4 (MCT4), encoded by SLC16A3 gene, is a potential biomarker for bladder cancer because of its crucial role in the lactate efflux in the aerobic glycolysis process. We aimed to study the association between MCT4 expression and the overall survival (OS) of bladder cancer patients.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

The inflammatory microenvironment and the urinary microbiome in the initiation and progression of bladder cancer

Genes Dis. 2020 Oct 13;8(6):781-797. doi: 10.1016/j.gendis.2020.10.002. eCollection 2021 Nov. Accumulating evidence suggests that chronic inflammation may play a critical role in various malignancies, including bladder cancer. This hypothesis stems in part from inflammatory cells observed in the urethral microenvironment. Chronic inflammation may drive neoplastic transformation and the progression of bladder cancer by activating a series of inflammatory molecules and signals. Recently, it has been shown that the microbiome also plays an important role in the development and progression of bladder cancer, which can be mediated through the stimulation of chronic inflammation. In effect, the urinary microbiome can play a role in establishing the inflammatory urethral microenvironment that may facilitate the development and progression of bladder cancer. In other words, chronic inflammation caused by the urinary microbiome may promote the initiation and progression of bladder cancer. Here, we provide a detailed and comprehensive account of the link between chronic inflammation, the microbiome and bladder cancer. Finally, we highlight that targeting the urinary microbiome might enable the development of strategies for bladder cancer prevention and personalized treatment.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Rab6c is a new target of miR-218 that can promote the progression of bladder cancer

Mol Med Rep. 2021 Nov;24(5):792. doi: 10.3892/mmr.2021.12432. Epub 2021 Sep 13. Bladder cancer has high morbidity and mortality rates among the male genitourinary system tumor types. MicroRNA‑218 (miR‑218) is associated with the development of a variety of cancer types, including bladder cancer. Rab6c is a member of the Rab family and is involved in drug resistance in MCF7 cells. The aim of the present study was to clarify the relationship between Rab6c and miR‑218 in bladder cancer cell lines. In this study, the expression levels of miR‑218 and Rab6c were evaluated via reverse transcription‑quantitative PCR and western blotting, respectively. The association between Rab6c and miR‑218 was recognized via TargetScan analysis and dual luciferase reporter gene detection. Cell proliferation was analyzed using Cell Counting Kit‑8 and colony formation assays, and the invasive ability was measured via Transwell assays. Rab6c was highly expressed in bladder cancer, while miR‑218 had abnormally low expression in bladder cancer. In addition, there was a mutual regulation between Rab6c and miR‑218 in bladder cancer. It was found that overexpression of Rab6c significantly enhanced the proliferation, colony formation and invasion of T24 and EJ cells. Furthermore, miR‑218 overexpression blocked the promoting effects of Rab6c on the malignant behavior of bladder cancer cells. Thus, Rab6c promotes the proliferation and invasion of bladder cancer cells, while miR‑218 has the opposite effect, which may provide a novel insight for the treatment of bladder cancer.
CANCER
ajmc.com

In BRAF-Mutated Advanced Melanoma, Range of First-line Choices Brings Hope, Questions

Patients with BRAF-V600 mutated metastatic melanoma have new treatment options to consider, but scientists are still waiting on additional data to help choose which first-line treatments are best for which patients. A wave of new treatment strategies and therapeutic agents has transformed the prognosis for patients with BRAF-V600 mutation-positive metastatic...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Discrepancy between German S3 Guideline Recommendations and Daily Urologic Practice in the Management of Nonmuscle Invasive Bladder Cancer: Results of a Binational Survey

Urol Int. 2021 Aug 31:1-11. doi: 10.1159/000518166. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Guideline recommendations are meant to help minimize morbidity and to improve the care of nonmuscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients but studies have suggested an underuse of guideline-recommended care. The aim of this study was to evaluate the level of adherence of German and Austrian urologists to German guideline recommendations.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

NCCN Updates Guidelines to Include PSMA-PET Imaging

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited has welcome updated guidelines from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, which now includes prostate specific antigen (PSMA) positron emission tomography (PET) imaging modalities, including Galium (Ga)-68 PSMA-11. The company currently has a New Drug Application (NDA) for its investigational imaging product called Illuccix, which is a preparation kit for 68Ga-PSMA-11 injection.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Causes and Risk Factors of Ocular Melanoma

Ocular (eye) melanoma is a rare cancer that occurs when the cells that produce pigment (color) in the eyes divide and multiply too rapidly. This produces a lump of tissue known as a tumor. It's not clear exactly why ocular melanoma occurs, but some factors may increase the risk of...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Cancer derived exosomes induce macrophages immunosuppressive polarization to promote bladder cancer progression

Cell Commun Signal. 2021 Sep 14;19(1):93. doi: 10.1186/s12964-021-00768-1. BACKGROUND: Exosomes mediated crosstalk between tumor cells and other stromal cells including tumor associated macrophages plays an essential role in reprogramming tumor microenvironment (TME) to facilitate tumor progression. However, the mechanism of tumor derived exosomes promotes bladder cancer progression have not been defined.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Exploration of prognostic biomarkers and therapeutic targets in the microenvironment of bladder cancer based on CXC chemokines

Math Biosci Eng. 2021 Jul 19;18(5):6262-6287. doi: 10.3934/mbe.2021313. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer (BLCA) has a high rate of morbidity and mortality, and is considered as one of the most malignant tumors of the urinary system. Tumor cells interact with surrounding interstitial cells, playing a key role in carcinogenesis and progression, which is partly mediated by chemokines. CXC chemokines exert anti-tumor biological roles in the tumor microenvironment and affect patient prognosis. Nevertheless, their expression and prognostic values patients with BLCA remain unclear.
CANCER
