Evaluation of auto-segmentation accuracy of cloud-based artificial intelligence and atlas-based models
BACKGROUND: Contour delineation, a crucial process in radiation oncology, is time-consuming and inaccurate due to inter-observer variation has been a critical issue in this process. An atlas-based automatic segmentation was developed to improve the delineation efficiency and reduce inter-observer variation. Additionally, automated segmentation using artificial intelligence (AI) has recently become available. In this study, auto-segmentations by atlas- and AI-based models for Organs at Risk (OAR) in patients with prostate and head and neck cancer were performed and delineation accuracies were evaluated.
