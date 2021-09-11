Evaluation of auto-segmentation accuracy of cloud-based artificial intelligence and atlas-based models

The Biden administration is attempting to put the U.S. on the path of starting COVID booster shots Sept. 20, but this plan is contingent on approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It's become clear that health experts are torn on the need for additional shots, with scientists from the FDA and the World Health Organization (WHO) recently highlighting the potential risks of rolling out booster doses too soon. At the same time, others say the need for more shots outweighs the risks, as initial vaccine effectiveness appears to wane over time and in the face of the highly transmissible Delta variant. But just how much would a third Pfizer dose actually boost the vaccine's efficacy?

