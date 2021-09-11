CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update on robotic cystectomy

 6 days ago

Curr Opin Urol. 2021 Sep 9. doi: 10.1097/MOU.0000000000000930. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE OF REVIEW: This article aims to discuss recently published (2019-2021) studies on robot-assisted radical cystectomy (RARC) with attention to evidence comparing intracorporeal (ICUD) and extracorporeal urinary diversion (ECUD) in terms of intraoperative and perioperative metrics. RECENT FINDINGS:...

Improved SARS-CoV-2 PCR detection and genotyping with double-bubble primers

Biotechniques. 2021 Sep 14. doi: 10.2144/btn-2021-0063. Online ahead of print. A new approach for improved RT-PCR is described. It is based on primers designed to form controlled stem-loop and homodimer configurations, hence the name ‘double-bubble’ primers. The primers contain three main regions for efficient RT-PCR: a 3′ short overhang to allow reverse transcription, a stem region for hot start and a template-specific region for PCR amplification. As proof of principle, GAPDH, SARS-CoV-2 synthetic RNA and SARS-CoV-2 virus-positive nasopharyngeal swabs were used as templates. Additionally, these primers were used to positively confirm the N501Y mutation from nasopharyngeal swabs. Evidence is presented that the double-bubble primers offer fast, specific, robust and cost-effective improvement in RT-PCR amplification for detection of gene expression in general and for diagnostic detection and genotyping of SARS-CoV-2 in particular.
Perceptions of Mobile Health Technology in Elective Surgery: A Qualitative Study of North American Surgeons

Ann Surg. 2021 Sep 13. doi: 10.1097/SLA.0000000000005208. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To explore the surgeon-perceived added value of mobile health technologies (mHealth), and determine facilitators of and barriers to implementing mHealth. SUMMARY BACKGROUND DATA: Despite the growing popularity of mHealth and evidence of meaningful use of patient-generated health data...
Validation of a numerical model for the mechanical behavior of a continuous positive airway pressure mask

Comput Methods Biomech Biomed Engin. 2021 Sep 16:1-11. doi: 10.1080/10255842.2021.1940975. Online ahead of print. Finite Element models (FEM) are developed for the analysis of the contact pressures exerted by a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) mask applied to a dummy head. This is seen as a preliminary step in the analysis of the mechanical effects of CPAP masks applied to human faces, such as recently employed for the care of COVID-19 patients, or other purposes. These mechanical effects can range from negligible, in the case of correct positioning, sufficiently light tension in the headgear, correct mask design, etc., to the possible development of device-related pressure ulcers and/or dentofacial deformations, especially in children. The results of Finite Element analyses are compared, for their validation, with experimental ones. The numerical analysis tool appears able to predict, at an acceptable cost, both the intensity and the area distribution of the contact pressures, as well as the force-displacement relationship occurring in the headgear. This might help the design and the production of more effective and tolerable CPAP masks.
Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there's a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New FDA Report Says

The U.S. is gearing up to release booster shots to the general public soon, with President Joe Biden's rollout plan expected to go into effect on Sept. 20. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has to meet on Sept. 17 to approve these shots before the plan can go forward. Two days ahead of the meeting, the agency has published a report evaluating Pfizer's booster dose. The report utilizes results from the third phase of Pfizer's trial study, which observed the booster shot side effects for nearly 300 participants aged 18 to 55.
If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
Self-Attacking Antibodies Found In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

A new study is shedding more light on what could be causing severe COVID-19 infection in SARS-CoV-2 patients. Stanford researchers revealed this week their interesting discovery upon examining a number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. In a press release published on Stanford Medicine’s website Tuesday, the team indicated that they found self-attacking antibodies in 1 in 5 patients.
Stop Calling It a 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
WHO gives date for the end of the Covid pandemic, but Bill Gates says he has the 'only solution' to end the crisis

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Many have speculated about when the Covid-19 health crisis that has the world in check since 2020 will end. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) gave an estimated date for the end of the pandemic . However, billionaire Bill Gates proposed what he considers the 'only solution' to end the coronavirus and future pandemics.
The Marines Are Looking for a Few Older People

The Marines are looking for a few older people—at least, a few years older than typical recruits. That’s because the Corps will need troops with new combinations of tech skills and mature judgment to meet the challenges and threats expected by 2030, according to the service’s trainer-in-chief. “If we think...
Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
Doctor Who Said Masks Cause Carbon Dioxide Poisoning Gets License Revoked

The disgraced doctor, Steven Arthur LaTulippe, also spoke publicly against mask-wearing in a Stop the Steal rally in support of Donald Trump. Imagine knowing better and choosing not to do better. A doctor with his own family practice in Oregon was charged with spreading misinformation about the coronavirus, including telling patients that masks caused carbon dioxide poisoning and instructing patients to remove them, Newsweek reports.
Target Discovery for Host-Directed Antiviral Therapies: Application of Proteomics Approaches

MSystems. 2021 Sep 14:e0038821. doi: 10.1128/mSystems.00388-21. Online ahead of print. Current epidemics, such as AIDS or flu, and the emergence of new threatening pathogens, such as the one causing the current coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, represent major global health challenges. While vaccination is an important part of the arsenal to counter the spread of viral diseases, it presents limitations and needs to be complemented by efficient therapeutic solutions. Intricate knowledge of host-pathogen interactions is a powerful tool to identify host-dependent vulnerabilities that can be exploited to dampen viral replication. Such host-directed antiviral therapies are promising and are less prone to the development of drug-resistant viral strains. Here, we first describe proteomics-based strategies that allow the rapid characterization of host-pathogen interactions. We then discuss how such data can be exploited to help prioritize compounds with potential host-directed antiviral activity that can be tested in preclinical models.
