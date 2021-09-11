CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in Urothelial Bladder Cancer: State of the Art and Future Perspectives

Cancers (Basel). 2021 Aug 31;13(17):4411. doi: 10.3390/cancers13174411. Bladder cancer (BC) is the most common malignancy of the genitourinary tract, with high morbidity and mortality rates. Until recently, the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic urothelial BC was based on the use of chemotherapy alone. Since 2016, five immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in different settings, i.e., first-line, maintenance and second-line treatment, while several trials are still ongoing in the perioperative context. Lately, pembrolizumab, a programmed death-1 (PD-1) inhibitor, has been approved for Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), using immunotherapy at an early stage of the disease. This review investigates the current state and future perspectives of immunotherapy in BC, focusing on the rationale and results of combining immunotherapy with other therapeutic strategies.

Benzinga

Amgen Reveals Post-Hoc Data For Its KRAS Inhibitor In Lung Cancer Patients

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) announced results from two analyses of the Phase 2 CodeBreaK 100 trial evaluating Lumakras (sotorasib). Lumakras, a KRASG12C inhibitor, is approved in the U.S. for previously treated patients with advanced or metastatic KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Related Content: Amgen's First KRAS-Targeted Therapy, Lumakras...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Targeting S1PR1 May Result in Enhanced Migration of Cancer Cells in Bladder Carcinoma

Cancers (Basel). 2021 Sep 5;13(17):4474. doi: 10.3390/cancers13174474. Clinical bladder tumor histological analysis shows that high expression of S1PR1 is associated with poor patient prognosis. However, there are no studies that describe the underlying mechanism. To investigate the relative distribution and actual function of S1PR1 in bladder tumors, we analyzed multiple clinical databases in combination with tumor purity and immune cell infiltration simulations, as well as databases of well-defined histological phenotypes of bladder cancer, and single-cell sequencing of adjacent normal tissues and bladder tumors, and further compared them with bladder cancer cell lines. The results showed that S1PR1 expression was generally higher in normal tissues than in bladder cancer tissues, and its distribution was mainly in endothelial cells or immune cells. The association between high S1PR1 expression and poor prognosis may be due to tumor invasion of adjacent normal tissues, where highly expressed S1PR1 may affect prognostic interpretation. The effect of S1PR1 itself on cancer cells was associated with cell adhesion, and in bladder cancer cells, S1PR1 expression was negatively correlated with cell motility. Moreover, the use of FTY-720 will cause an increased metastatic ability of bladder cancer cells. In conclusion, we suggest that the use of S1PR1-specific inhibition as a synergistic treatment requires more observation and consideration.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Clinical Impact of Biomarkers on Advanced Urothelial Cancer

Petros Grivas, MD, PhD; Guru P. Sonpavde, MD; Thomas Powles, MBBS, MRCP, MD; and Neeraj Agarwal, MD, comment on the role of biomarker testing and its impact on the patient selection and approach to treatment for advanced urothelial carcinoma. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: We have 4 minutes left, and I...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Adjuvant ICI Therapy in Advanced Urothelial Cancer

Guru P. Sonpavde, MD, leads the discussion on the use of adjuvant nivolumab in metastatic urothelial carcinoma and the impact on the subsequent use of immune checkpoint inhibitors in recurrent disease. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD:Guru, let me ask something different. A colleague in the audience asked about the adjuvant setting....
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals the epithelial cell heterogeneity and invasive subpopulation in human bladder cancer

Int J Cancer. 2021 Sep 3. doi: 10.1002/ijc.33794. Online ahead of print. Bladder cancer represents a highly heterogeneous disease characterized by distinct histological, molecular, and clinical phenotypes, and a detailed analysis of tumor cell invasion and crosstalks within bladder tumor cells has not been determined. Here, we applied droplet-based single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) to acquire transcriptional profiles of 36 619 single cells isolated from 7 patients. Single cell transcriptional profiles matched well with the pathological basal/luminal subtypes. Notably, in T1 tumors diagnosed as luminal subtype, basal cells displayed characteristics of epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) and mainly located at the tumor-stromal interface as well as micrometastases in the lamina propria. In one T3 tumor, muscle-invasive tumor showed significantly higher expression of cancer stem cell markers SOX9 and SOX2 than the primary tumor. We additionally analyzed communications between tumor cells and demonstrated its relevance to basal/luminal phenotypes. Overall, our single-cell study provides a deeper insight into the tumor cell heterogeneity associated with bladder cancer progression. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

A candidate antineoplastic herbal agent for bladder cancer: Ankaferd bloodstopper

Int J Clin Pract. 2021 Sep 4:e14789. doi: 10.1111/ijcp.14789. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Ankaferd bloodstopper (ABS) was used for in-vitro studies of osteosarcoma and colon carcinoma cancer cell lines to reveal the apoptotic and antineoplastic effects. The aim of this study is to evaluate the antineoplastic effect of ABS on bladder cancer cell cultures.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Oxidized low-density lipoprotein links hypercholesterolemia and bladder cancer aggressiveness by promoting cancer stemness

Cancer Res. 2021 Sep 3:canres.0646.2021. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-21-0646. Online ahead of print. Hypercholesterolemia is a prevalent metabolic disorder that has been implicated in the development of steroid-targeted cancers. However, the link between hypercholesterolemia and urinary bladder cancer (UBC), a non-steroid-targeted cancer, remains unresolved. Here we show that diet- and Ldlr deficiency-induced hypercholesterolemia enhances both UBC stemness and progression. Inhibition of intestinal cholesterol absorption by Ezetimibe reversed diet-induced hypercholesterolemia and cancer stemness. As a key component in hypercholesterolemic sera, oxidized low-density lipoprotein (ox-LDL), but not native low-density lipoprotein-cholesterol or metabolite 27-hydroxycholesterol, increased cancer stemness through its receptor CD36. Depletion of CD36, ectopic expression of an ox-LDL binding-disabled mutant form of CD36(K164A), and the neutralization of ox-LDL and CD36 via neutralizing antibodies all reversed ox-LDL-induced cancer stemness. Mechanistically, ox-LDL enhanced the interaction of CD36 and JAK2, inducing phosphorylation of JAK2 and subsequently activating STAT3 signaling, which was not mediated by JAK1 or Src in UBC cells. Finally, ox-LDL levels in serum predicted poor prognosis, and the ox-LDLhigh signature predicted worse survival in UBC patients. These findings indicate that ox-LDL links hypercholesterolemia with UBC progression by enhancing cancer stemness. Lowering serum ox-LDL or targeting the CD36/JAK2/STAT3 axis might serve as a potential therapeutic strategy for UBCs with hypercholesterolemia. Moreover, elevated ox-LDL may serve as a biomarker for UBC.
CANCER
MedPage Today

High Response Rate in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With RET Inhibitor

About three-fourths of patients with advanced RET-fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) responded to the RET inhibitor pralsetinib (Gavreto), a prospective study of patients from China showed. Two-thirds of patients with previously treated disease responded, as did 80% of patients with no prior systemic therapy. The treatment resulted in a...
CANCER
MedPage Today

Durable Responses With IL-15 Superagonist in Early Bladder Cancer

The use of the IL-15RAFC superagonist N-803 with intravesical bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) resulted in high and more durable response rates in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) carcinoma in situ who were unresponsive to BCG, a phase II/III study found. Of the 81 patients included in the analysis, 58...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Ovarian Cancer: Current Status and Future Directions

Ramez Eskander, MD, summarizes the current status of ovarian cancer treatment and reviews unanswered questions and future directions. Ramez Eskander, MD: I want to take a moment to talk about where we are with ovarian cancer therapy. We were very excited about the potential opportunity for immunotherapy in patients with ovarian cancer, but unfortunately all the studies conducted to date have been negative. We’ve had the JAVELIN series, JAVELIN 200 and JAVELIN 100, which showed no benefit with incorporation of immune checkpoint inhibitor with chemotherapy in the platinum-resistant and platinum-sensitive settings. We’ve also had the IMagyn050 trial, which looked at atezolizumab and bevacizumab as a maintenance strategy in the front line. Again, it showed no difference in the patient populations. And we haven’t been able to define a particular biomarker cohort that may potentially benefit the most from immunotherapy. It’s unclear what the role of immunotherapy is going to be. I can tell you that right now we are awaiting the results of multiple prospective frontline clinical trials. We have ATHENA, we have FIRST, we have DUO-O, among others, which are looking specifically at the question of chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and PARP inhibition strategies, and the immunotherapy PARP combination and whether PARP inhibitors can drive neoantigen formation and sensitize to immunotherapy or immune checkpoint inhibition. We anticipate some of these may read out soon. We are anxious to see what the results are.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Tumor Expression Profile Analysis Developed and Validated a Prognostic Model Based on Immune-Related Genes in Bladder Cancer

Front Genet. 2021 Aug 27;12:696912. doi: 10.3389/fgene.2021.696912. eCollection 2021. Background: Bladder cancer (BLCA) ranks 10th in incidence among malignant tumors and 6th in incidence among malignant tumors in males. With the application of immune therapy, the overall survival (OS) rate of BLCA patients has greatly improved, but the 5-year survival rate of BLCA patients is still low. Furthermore, not every BLCA patient benefits from immunotherapy, and there are a limited number of biomarkers for predicting the immunotherapy response. Therefore, novel biomarkers for predicting the immunotherapy response and prognosis of BLCA are urgently needed. Methods: The RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) data, clinical data and gene annotation files for The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) BLCA cohort were extracted from the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC) Xena Browser. The BLCA datasets GSE31684 and GSE32894 from the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database were extracted for external validation. Immune-related genes were extracted from InnateDB. Significant differentially expressed genes (DEGs) were identified using the R package “limma,” and Gene Ontology (GO) analysis and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) enrichment analysis for the DEGs were performed using R package “clusterProfiler.” Least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (LASSO) regression analysis were used to construct the signature model. The infiltration level of each immune cell type was estimated using the single-sample gene set enrichment analysis (ssGSEA) algorithm. The performance of the model was evaluated with receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves and calibration curves. Results: In total, 1,040 immune-related DEGs were identified, and eight signature genes were selected to construct a model using LASSO regression analysis. The risk score of BLCA patients based on the signature model was negatively correlated with OS and the immunotherapy response. The ROC curve for OS revealed that the model had good accuracy. The calibration curve showed good agreement between the predictions and actual observations. Conclusions: Herein, we constructed an immune-related eight-gene signature that could be a potential biomarker to predict the immunotherapy response and prognosis of BLCA patients.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Regorafenib Sequencing and the Future of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Management

John Marshall, MD, speaks on regorafenib sequencing and relays his thoughts on the future of treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer. John Marshall, MD: Possibly the biggest question you have is when to use what treatment. You have this menu. We’re telling you that you can use them in different orders and the like. When would you use regorafenib [REGO]? First, it has a different mechanism of action. It is suitable for patients who have seen a lot of chemotherapy where stable disease is an appropriate outcome, when you’re seeing a lot of fluoropyrimidine. That’s 1 type of patient who is an obvious choice for regorafenib, but there’s a fascinating study looking at using regorafenib before the EGFR [epidermal growth factor receptor] therapy. EGFR therapies are 1 of the places you will get a response. There’s a tendency to want to use that earlier, but what if you have a patient for whom you don’t necessarily need the response right now? They randomized patients between REGO first and cetuximab first. It was fascinating, and it showed that giving the REGO first caused patients to perform a little better regarding their overall outcome. This needs to be repeated to demonstrate that was a real phenomenon. In many ways, it gave us permission to flip the sequence on these.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Integrative Analysis Identified MCT4 as an Independent Prognostic Factor for Bladder Cancer

Front Oncol. 2021 Aug 26;11:704857. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.704857. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer is the 10th most common cancer and most common urothelial malignancy worldwide. Prognostic biomarkers for bladder cancer patients are required for individualized treatment. Monocarboxylate transporter 4 (MCT4), encoded by SLC16A3 gene, is a potential biomarker for bladder cancer because of its crucial role in the lactate efflux in the aerobic glycolysis process. We aimed to study the association between MCT4 expression and the overall survival (OS) of bladder cancer patients.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Tumor budding correlates with tumor invasiveness and predicts worse survival in pT1 non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Sci Rep. 2021 Sep 9;11(1):17981. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-97500-3. Tumor budding is defined as a single cell or a cluster of up to 5 tumor cells at the invasion front. Due to the difficulty of identifying patients at high risk for pT1 non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and the difficulties in T1 substaging, tumor budding was evaluated as a potential alternative and prognostic parameter in these patients. Tumor budding as well as growth pattern, invasion pattern and lamina propria infiltration were retrospectively evaluated in transurethral resection of the bladder (TURB) specimens from 92 patients with stage pT1 NMIBC. The presence of tumor budding correlated with multifocal tumors (p = 0.003), discontinuous invasion pattern (p = 0.039), discohesive growth pattern (p < 0.001) and extensive lamina propria invasion (p < 0.001). In Kaplan-Meier analysis, tumor budding was associated with significantly worse RFS (p = 0.005), PFS (p = 0.017) and CSS (p = 0.002). In patients who received BCG instillation therapy (n = 65), the absence of tumor budding was associated with improved RFS (p = 0.012), PFS (p = 0.011) and CSS (p = 0.022), with none of the patients suffering from progression or dying from the disease. Tumor budding is associated with a more aggressive and invasive stage of pT1 NMIBC and a worse outcome. This easy-to-assess parameter could help stratify patients into BCG therapy or early cystectomy treatment groups.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

TRIM28 is a transcriptional activator of the mutant TERT promoter in human bladder cancer

Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2021 Sep 21;118(38):e2102423118. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2102423118. Bladder cancer (BC) has a 70% telomerase reverse transcriptase (TERT or hTERT in humans) promoter mutation prevalence, commonly at -124 base pairs, and this is associated with increased hTERT expression and poor patient prognosis. We inserted a green fluorescent protein (GFP) tag in the mutant hTERT promoter allele to create BC cells expressing an hTERT-GFP fusion protein. These cells were used in a fluorescence-activated cell sorting-based pooled CRISPR-Cas9 Kinome knockout genetic screen to identify tripartite motif containing 28 (TRIM28) and TRIM24 as regulators of hTERT expression. TRIM28 activates, while TRIM24 suppresses, hTERT transcription from the mutated promoter allele. TRIM28 is recruited to the mutant promoter where it interacts with TRIM24, which inhibits its activity. Phosphorylation of TRIM28 through the mTOR complex 1 (mTORC1) releases it from TRIM24 and induces hTERT transcription. TRIM28 expression promotes in vitro and in vivo BC cell growth and stratifies BC patient outcome. mTORC1 inhibition with rapamycin analog Ridaforolimus suppresses TRIM28 phosphorylation, hTERT expression, and cell viability. This study may lead to hTERT-directed cancer therapies with reduced effects on normal progenitor cells.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Rab6c is a new target of miR-218 that can promote the progression of bladder cancer

Mol Med Rep. 2021 Nov;24(5):792. doi: 10.3892/mmr.2021.12432. Epub 2021 Sep 13. Bladder cancer has high morbidity and mortality rates among the male genitourinary system tumor types. MicroRNA‑218 (miR‑218) is associated with the development of a variety of cancer types, including bladder cancer. Rab6c is a member of the Rab family and is involved in drug resistance in MCF7 cells. The aim of the present study was to clarify the relationship between Rab6c and miR‑218 in bladder cancer cell lines. In this study, the expression levels of miR‑218 and Rab6c were evaluated via reverse transcription‑quantitative PCR and western blotting, respectively. The association between Rab6c and miR‑218 was recognized via TargetScan analysis and dual luciferase reporter gene detection. Cell proliferation was analyzed using Cell Counting Kit‑8 and colony formation assays, and the invasive ability was measured via Transwell assays. Rab6c was highly expressed in bladder cancer, while miR‑218 had abnormally low expression in bladder cancer. In addition, there was a mutual regulation between Rab6c and miR‑218 in bladder cancer. It was found that overexpression of Rab6c significantly enhanced the proliferation, colony formation and invasion of T24 and EJ cells. Furthermore, miR‑218 overexpression blocked the promoting effects of Rab6c on the malignant behavior of bladder cancer cells. Thus, Rab6c promotes the proliferation and invasion of bladder cancer cells, while miR‑218 has the opposite effect, which may provide a novel insight for the treatment of bladder cancer.
CANCER
megadoctornews.com

Patients Treated with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Have Better Quality of Life, Moffitt Analysis Shows

Newswise — TAMPA, Fla. — Immune checkpoint inhibitors that activate the immune system to target cancer cells have greatly impacted the lives of cancer patients by improving survival and providing an alternative to chemotherapy. However, it is unclear how immune checkpoint inhibitors affect patients’ quality of life, symptoms and physical functioning. In a new article published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers report that patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors have a higher self-reported quality of life than patients treated with other types of therapy.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

A case of repetitive seizures following immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy as a feature of autoimmune encephalitis

Epileptic Disord. 2021 Sep 14. doi: 10.1684/epd.2021.1319. Online ahead of print. Pembrolizumab, an immune-checkpoint inhibitor (ICI), is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to programmed cell death-1 receptor (PD-1) and thereby inhibits binding to its ligand, which inhibits the suppression of activated T cells by cancer cells, resulting in enhancing antitumour immunity. Although several cases of encephalitis have been reported as immune-related adverse effects of ICIs, epilepsy has not been reported following ICI treatment. We describe the case of an elderly woman with bladder carcinoma who experienced two episodes of generalized seizures after treatment with pembrolizumab. The episodes were atypical of encephalitis, because the seizures were completely responsive to AEDs and the CSF parameters normalized completely without immunotherapy. Since interictal EEG revealed persistent epileptic discharges after the seizures, pembrolizumab was considered to have induced a chronic state of epileptogenicity as the possible pathology, with a clinical picture similar to that of autoimmune epilepsy. The possibility that ICIs may cause an immune-related adverse effect, such as a chronic epileptic condition, should be considered, since ICIs are used widely.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Cancer derived exosomes induce macrophages immunosuppressive polarization to promote bladder cancer progression

Cell Commun Signal. 2021 Sep 14;19(1):93. doi: 10.1186/s12964-021-00768-1. BACKGROUND: Exosomes mediated crosstalk between tumor cells and other stromal cells including tumor associated macrophages plays an essential role in reprogramming tumor microenvironment (TME) to facilitate tumor progression. However, the mechanism of tumor derived exosomes promotes bladder cancer progression have not been defined.
CANCER

