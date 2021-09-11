CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Targeting S1PR1 May Result in Enhanced Migration of Cancer Cells in Bladder Carcinoma

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Cancers (Basel). 2021 Sep 5;13(17):4474. doi: 10.3390/cancers13174474. Clinical bladder tumor histological analysis shows that high expression of S1PR1 is associated with poor patient prognosis. However, there are no studies that describe the underlying mechanism. To investigate the relative distribution and actual function of S1PR1 in bladder tumors, we analyzed multiple clinical databases in combination with tumor purity and immune cell infiltration simulations, as well as databases of well-defined histological phenotypes of bladder cancer, and single-cell sequencing of adjacent normal tissues and bladder tumors, and further compared them with bladder cancer cell lines. The results showed that S1PR1 expression was generally higher in normal tissues than in bladder cancer tissues, and its distribution was mainly in endothelial cells or immune cells. The association between high S1PR1 expression and poor prognosis may be due to tumor invasion of adjacent normal tissues, where highly expressed S1PR1 may affect prognostic interpretation. The effect of S1PR1 itself on cancer cells was associated with cell adhesion, and in bladder cancer cells, S1PR1 expression was negatively correlated with cell motility. Moreover, the use of FTY-720 will cause an increased metastatic ability of bladder cancer cells. In conclusion, we suggest that the use of S1PR1-specific inhibition as a synergistic treatment requires more observation and consideration.

www.docwirenews.com

Cancer Health

Treating Small-Cell Lung Cancer

Small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) accounts for nearly 15% of all lung cancer diagnoses in the United States. While treatment for the more common non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has improved over the past decade with the advent of new targeted therapies, SCLC remains difficult to treat. Lung cancer develops when cells...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

A candidate antineoplastic herbal agent for bladder cancer: Ankaferd bloodstopper

Int J Clin Pract. 2021 Sep 4:e14789. doi: 10.1111/ijcp.14789. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Ankaferd bloodstopper (ABS) was used for in-vitro studies of osteosarcoma and colon carcinoma cancer cell lines to reveal the apoptotic and antineoplastic effects. The aim of this study is to evaluate the antineoplastic effect of ABS on bladder cancer cell cultures.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Dual Targeting of CDKN2A and PIK3CA May Offer Better Outcomes in Urothelial Carcinoma

Bishoy M. Faltas, MD, discussed the use of genomic testing in urothelial canncer in greater detail, in an interview with Targeted Oncology. Genomic testing plays an increasingly important role in urothelial cancer (UC), with several actionable mutations including FGFR3, PIK3CA, and CDKN2A. Genomic testing varies in the academic and community...
CANCER
Scientist

Heating Up CAR T Cells for Cancer Therapy

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy has had great success in treating blood cancers. But when it comes to solid tumors, the therapy often misses the mark. In solid tumors such as sarcomas, the tumor microenvironment suppresses CAR T cells, making them less effective. Using synthetic biology, Gabriel Kwong,...
CANCER
Bolivar Commercial

Stem-like T cells pegged as natural cancer fighters

Researchers at Yale Cancer Center have shown through a new study that stem-like T cells have the potential of being natural cancer fighters and could help in immunotherapy in cancer treatment. Scientists believe that if these T cells are targeted with immunotherapy, it could be possible to have more cancer patients response to treatment against cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify factors that turn normal cells into liver cancer cells

Researchers at the University of Helsinki could show for the first time that normal human fibroblast cells can be converted to specific cancer cells using only factors that are commonly detected in actual human patients. Previous studies have achieved this only by using powerful viral factors that are not common in human cancers.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals the epithelial cell heterogeneity and invasive subpopulation in human bladder cancer

Int J Cancer. 2021 Sep 3. doi: 10.1002/ijc.33794. Online ahead of print. Bladder cancer represents a highly heterogeneous disease characterized by distinct histological, molecular, and clinical phenotypes, and a detailed analysis of tumor cell invasion and crosstalks within bladder tumor cells has not been determined. Here, we applied droplet-based single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) to acquire transcriptional profiles of 36 619 single cells isolated from 7 patients. Single cell transcriptional profiles matched well with the pathological basal/luminal subtypes. Notably, in T1 tumors diagnosed as luminal subtype, basal cells displayed characteristics of epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) and mainly located at the tumor-stromal interface as well as micrometastases in the lamina propria. In one T3 tumor, muscle-invasive tumor showed significantly higher expression of cancer stem cell markers SOX9 and SOX2 than the primary tumor. We additionally analyzed communications between tumor cells and demonstrated its relevance to basal/luminal phenotypes. Overall, our single-cell study provides a deeper insight into the tumor cell heterogeneity associated with bladder cancer progression. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
CANCER
Health
Diseases & Treatments
Cancer
EurekAlert

Oncotarget: Telomere dysfunction and chromosome instability in cancer cells

Oncotarget published "Terpyridine platinum compounds induce telomere dysfunction and chromosome instability in cancer cells" which reported that this assay is based on the use of two isogenic HT1080 cell lines, one carrying a linear HAC and the other carrying a circular HAC. Disruption of telomeres in response to drug treatment...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify new targets for cancer vaccines

Over the past decade, scientists have been exploring vaccination as a way to help fight cancer. These experimental cancer vaccines are designed to stimulate the body's own immune system to destroy a tumor, by injecting fragments of cancer proteins found on the tumor. So far, none of these vaccines have...
CANCER
wnctimes.com

‘Frameshifting’ therapy for mast cell cancers reduces size, spread

A potential new treatment for mast cell cancers reduces the number of mast cells by 'mutating' the messenger RNA (mRNA) before it can deliver instructions for manufacturing the gene responsible for cell proliferation. The method, known as frameshifting, changes the pre-mRNA so that the mature mRNA is degraded and any protein produced from its instructions is altered and inert. In a mouse model, frameshifting directed at the c-KIT gene reduced mast cell tumor size and prevented infiltration into other organs.
CANCER
Newswise

Exploring the Impact of Blood Clots in the Veins during Renal Cell Carcinoma Surgery

Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., September 12, 2021 – Venous thromboembolism (VTE) refers to blood clots in the veins, which is a serious yet preventable medical condition and is often seen with advanced cancers. Researchers at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey explored the impact of VTE during surgery for renal cell carcinoma (RCC), also known as kidney cancer, in a cohort study of patients undergoing elective surgical resection for a cancerous kidney mass.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
verywellhealth.com

What Is Merkel Cell Carcinoma?

Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) is a rare, but fast-growing type of skin cancer that begins in the top layer of the skin, near nerve endings. MCC typically presents as a discolored bump on areas that are regularly exposed to the sun, such as the face, head, or neck. This article...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

N-803 in Combination With BCG Yields Encouraging Responses in BCG-Unresponsive Bladder Cancer

Patients with BCG-unresponsive, non-muscle invasive bladder cance carcinoma in situ had promising responses to Bacille Calmette-Guérinplus N-803, updated data from cohort A of the phase 2/3 QUILT-3.032 study. Patients with BCG-unresponsive, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) carcinoma in situ (CIS) had promising responses to Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) plus N-803 (ALT-803),...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

TRIM28 is a transcriptional activator of the mutant TERT promoter in human bladder cancer

Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2021 Sep 21;118(38):e2102423118. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2102423118. Bladder cancer (BC) has a 70% telomerase reverse transcriptase (TERT or hTERT in humans) promoter mutation prevalence, commonly at -124 base pairs, and this is associated with increased hTERT expression and poor patient prognosis. We inserted a green fluorescent protein (GFP) tag in the mutant hTERT promoter allele to create BC cells expressing an hTERT-GFP fusion protein. These cells were used in a fluorescence-activated cell sorting-based pooled CRISPR-Cas9 Kinome knockout genetic screen to identify tripartite motif containing 28 (TRIM28) and TRIM24 as regulators of hTERT expression. TRIM28 activates, while TRIM24 suppresses, hTERT transcription from the mutated promoter allele. TRIM28 is recruited to the mutant promoter where it interacts with TRIM24, which inhibits its activity. Phosphorylation of TRIM28 through the mTOR complex 1 (mTORC1) releases it from TRIM24 and induces hTERT transcription. TRIM28 expression promotes in vitro and in vivo BC cell growth and stratifies BC patient outcome. mTORC1 inhibition with rapamycin analog Ridaforolimus suppresses TRIM28 phosphorylation, hTERT expression, and cell viability. This study may lead to hTERT-directed cancer therapies with reduced effects on normal progenitor cells.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Thymoquinone Suppresses the Proliferation, Migration and Invasiveness through Regulating ROS, Autophagic Flux and miR-877-5p in Human Bladder Carcinoma Cells

Int J Biol Sci. 2021 Aug 12;17(13):3456-3475. doi: 10.7150/ijbs.60401. eCollection 2021. Bladder carcinoma is among the top 10 most frequently diagnosed cancer types in the world. As a phytochemical active metabolic, thymoquinone (TQ) is extracted from seeds of Nigella sativa, possessing various biological properties in a wide range of diseases. Moreover, the outstanding anti-cancer effect of TQ is attracting increasing attentions. In certain circumstances, moderate autophagy is regarded to facilitate the adaptation of malignant cells to different stressors. Conversely, closely linked with the mitochondrial membrane potential (MMP) loss, the upregulation of intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS) is reported to activate the cell apoptosis in many cancer types. Furthermore, the vital effects of microRNAs in the pathological processes of cancer cells have also been confirmed by previous studies. The present research confirms that TQ restrains the viability, proliferation, migration and invasion through activating caspase-dependent apoptosis in bladder carcinoma cells, which is mediated by TQ induced ROS increase in bladder carcinoma cells. Furthermore, TQ is proved to block the fusion of autophagosomes and lysosomes, causing the accumulation of autophagosomes and subsequent cell apoptosis. In addition, TQ is also found to initiate the miR-877-5p/PD-L1 axis, which suppresses the epithelial mesenchymal transition (EMT) and invasion of bladder carcinoma cells. Taken together, TQ induces the apoptosis through upregulating ROS level and impairing autophagic flux, and inhibiting the EMT and cell invasion via activating the miR-877-5p/PD-L1 axis in bladder carcinoma cells.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Rab6c is a new target of miR-218 that can promote the progression of bladder cancer

Mol Med Rep. 2021 Nov;24(5):792. doi: 10.3892/mmr.2021.12432. Epub 2021 Sep 13. Bladder cancer has high morbidity and mortality rates among the male genitourinary system tumor types. MicroRNA‑218 (miR‑218) is associated with the development of a variety of cancer types, including bladder cancer. Rab6c is a member of the Rab family and is involved in drug resistance in MCF7 cells. The aim of the present study was to clarify the relationship between Rab6c and miR‑218 in bladder cancer cell lines. In this study, the expression levels of miR‑218 and Rab6c were evaluated via reverse transcription‑quantitative PCR and western blotting, respectively. The association between Rab6c and miR‑218 was recognized via TargetScan analysis and dual luciferase reporter gene detection. Cell proliferation was analyzed using Cell Counting Kit‑8 and colony formation assays, and the invasive ability was measured via Transwell assays. Rab6c was highly expressed in bladder cancer, while miR‑218 had abnormally low expression in bladder cancer. In addition, there was a mutual regulation between Rab6c and miR‑218 in bladder cancer. It was found that overexpression of Rab6c significantly enhanced the proliferation, colony formation and invasion of T24 and EJ cells. Furthermore, miR‑218 overexpression blocked the promoting effects of Rab6c on the malignant behavior of bladder cancer cells. Thus, Rab6c promotes the proliferation and invasion of bladder cancer cells, while miR‑218 has the opposite effect, which may provide a novel insight for the treatment of bladder cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Exploration of prognostic biomarkers and therapeutic targets in the microenvironment of bladder cancer based on CXC chemokines

Math Biosci Eng. 2021 Jul 19;18(5):6262-6287. doi: 10.3934/mbe.2021313. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer (BLCA) has a high rate of morbidity and mortality, and is considered as one of the most malignant tumors of the urinary system. Tumor cells interact with surrounding interstitial cells, playing a key role in carcinogenesis and progression, which is partly mediated by chemokines. CXC chemokines exert anti-tumor biological roles in the tumor microenvironment and affect patient prognosis. Nevertheless, their expression and prognostic values patients with BLCA remain unclear.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Integrative Analysis Identified MCT4 as an Independent Prognostic Factor for Bladder Cancer

Front Oncol. 2021 Aug 26;11:704857. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.704857. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer is the 10th most common cancer and most common urothelial malignancy worldwide. Prognostic biomarkers for bladder cancer patients are required for individualized treatment. Monocarboxylate transporter 4 (MCT4), encoded by SLC16A3 gene, is a potential biomarker for bladder cancer because of its crucial role in the lactate efflux in the aerobic glycolysis process. We aimed to study the association between MCT4 expression and the overall survival (OS) of bladder cancer patients.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

The inflammatory microenvironment and the urinary microbiome in the initiation and progression of bladder cancer

Genes Dis. 2020 Oct 13;8(6):781-797. doi: 10.1016/j.gendis.2020.10.002. eCollection 2021 Nov. Accumulating evidence suggests that chronic inflammation may play a critical role in various malignancies, including bladder cancer. This hypothesis stems in part from inflammatory cells observed in the urethral microenvironment. Chronic inflammation may drive neoplastic transformation and the progression of bladder cancer by activating a series of inflammatory molecules and signals. Recently, it has been shown that the microbiome also plays an important role in the development and progression of bladder cancer, which can be mediated through the stimulation of chronic inflammation. In effect, the urinary microbiome can play a role in establishing the inflammatory urethral microenvironment that may facilitate the development and progression of bladder cancer. In other words, chronic inflammation caused by the urinary microbiome may promote the initiation and progression of bladder cancer. Here, we provide a detailed and comprehensive account of the link between chronic inflammation, the microbiome and bladder cancer. Finally, we highlight that targeting the urinary microbiome might enable the development of strategies for bladder cancer prevention and personalized treatment.
CANCER

