Targeting S1PR1 May Result in Enhanced Migration of Cancer Cells in Bladder Carcinoma
Cancers (Basel). 2021 Sep 5;13(17):4474. doi: 10.3390/cancers13174474. Clinical bladder tumor histological analysis shows that high expression of S1PR1 is associated with poor patient prognosis. However, there are no studies that describe the underlying mechanism. To investigate the relative distribution and actual function of S1PR1 in bladder tumors, we analyzed multiple clinical databases in combination with tumor purity and immune cell infiltration simulations, as well as databases of well-defined histological phenotypes of bladder cancer, and single-cell sequencing of adjacent normal tissues and bladder tumors, and further compared them with bladder cancer cell lines. The results showed that S1PR1 expression was generally higher in normal tissues than in bladder cancer tissues, and its distribution was mainly in endothelial cells or immune cells. The association between high S1PR1 expression and poor prognosis may be due to tumor invasion of adjacent normal tissues, where highly expressed S1PR1 may affect prognostic interpretation. The effect of S1PR1 itself on cancer cells was associated with cell adhesion, and in bladder cancer cells, S1PR1 expression was negatively correlated with cell motility. Moreover, the use of FTY-720 will cause an increased metastatic ability of bladder cancer cells. In conclusion, we suggest that the use of S1PR1-specific inhibition as a synergistic treatment requires more observation and consideration.www.docwirenews.com
