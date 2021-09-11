Targeting S1PR1 May Result in Enhanced Migration of Cancer Cells in Bladder Carcinoma

Mol Med Rep. 2021 Nov;24(5):792. doi: 10.3892/mmr.2021.12432. Epub 2021 Sep 13. Bladder cancer has high morbidity and mortality rates among the male genitourinary system tumor types. MicroRNA‑218 (miR‑218) is associated with the development of a variety of cancer types, including bladder cancer. Rab6c is a member of the Rab family and is involved in drug resistance in MCF7 cells. The aim of the present study was to clarify the relationship between Rab6c and miR‑218 in bladder cancer cell lines. In this study, the expression levels of miR‑218 and Rab6c were evaluated via reverse transcription‑quantitative PCR and western blotting, respectively. The association between Rab6c and miR‑218 was recognized via TargetScan analysis and dual luciferase reporter gene detection. Cell proliferation was analyzed using Cell Counting Kit‑8 and colony formation assays, and the invasive ability was measured via Transwell assays. Rab6c was highly expressed in bladder cancer, while miR‑218 had abnormally low expression in bladder cancer. In addition, there was a mutual regulation between Rab6c and miR‑218 in bladder cancer. It was found that overexpression of Rab6c significantly enhanced the proliferation, colony formation and invasion of T24 and EJ cells. Furthermore, miR‑218 overexpression blocked the promoting effects of Rab6c on the malignant behavior of bladder cancer cells. Thus, Rab6c promotes the proliferation and invasion of bladder cancer cells, while miR‑218 has the opposite effect, which may provide a novel insight for the treatment of bladder cancer.

