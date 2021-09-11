CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outcomes of metastatic urothelial carcinoma following discontinuation of enfortumab-vedotin

 6 days ago

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Aug 14:S1558-7673(21)00159-2. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.08.002. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Enfortumab vedotin (EV) is approved to treat metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC) following platinum and PD1/L1 inhibitors. Since the outcomes and patterns of therapy of patients following discontinuation of EV are unknown, we conducted a retrospective study to assess this issue.

Related
targetedonc.com

Dual Targeting of CDKN2A and PIK3CA May Offer Better Outcomes in Urothelial Carcinoma

Bishoy M. Faltas, MD, discussed the use of genomic testing in urothelial canncer in greater detail, in an interview with Targeted Oncology. Genomic testing plays an increasingly important role in urothelial cancer (UC), with several actionable mutations including FGFR3, PIK3CA, and CDKN2A. Genomic testing varies in the academic and community...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Diagnostic value comparison of CellDetect, fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH), and cytology in urothelial carcinoma

Cancer Cell Int. 2021 Sep 6;21(1):465. doi: 10.1186/s12935-021-02169-3. BACKGROUND: To evaluate the clinical effectiveness of a novel CellDetect staining technique, compared with fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH), and urine cytology, in the diagnosis of urothelial carcinoma (UC). METHODS: A total of 264 patients with suspicious UC were enrolled in this...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Spartalizumab Demonstrates Long Survival and Durable Responses in Recurrent/Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Cancer

The anti-PD-1 antibody spartalizumab demonstrated promising responses in patients with recurrent/metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer. Although spartalizumab (Arzerra) did not meet its primary end point of progression-free survival (PFS), the agent elicited a longer overall survival (OS) and duration of response (DOR) vs chemotherapy in patients with non-keratinizing recurrent/metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer (NPC), according to findings from a phase 2 study (NCT02605967) published in Clinical Cancer Research.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Validation of grading of non-invasive urothelial carcinoma by digital pathology for routine diagnosis

BMC Cancer. 2021 Sep 6;21(1):995. doi: 10.1186/s12885-021-08698-4. BACKGROUND: Pathological grading of non-invasive urothelial carcinoma has a direct impact upon management. This study evaluates the reproducibility of grading these tumours on glass slides and digital pathology. METHODS: Forty eight non-invasive urothelial bladder carcinomas were graded by three uropathologists on glass and...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Optimizing Therapy for Patients With Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma

Strategies to help manage treatment-related toxicities to novel therapies used in the management of advanced urothelial carcinoma. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: Quality of life is very important. We’ve seen the FDA paying attention to the quality-of-life and patient-reported outcomes data across tumor types. It’s very important for optimal management of adverse effects. Neeraj, you asked me before about optimal management of adverse effects. It’s an important point because we want to maximize the benefit and minimize the risk for our patients. To answer your question, let’s take the example of sacituzumab govitecan. As we mentioned before, neutropenia can be managed by holding off the drug or delaying the administration, or reducing the dose. The starting dose is usually 10 mg/kg, can go down to 7.5 mg/kg, and sometimes the second dose reduction dose is 5 mg/kg based on a case-by-case basis. However, most patients don’t need that, or they can be managed with 1 dose level reduction.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Clinical Impact of Biomarkers on Advanced Urothelial Cancer

Petros Grivas, MD, PhD; Guru P. Sonpavde, MD; Thomas Powles, MBBS, MRCP, MD; and Neeraj Agarwal, MD, comment on the role of biomarker testing and its impact on the patient selection and approach to treatment for advanced urothelial carcinoma. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: We have 4 minutes left, and I...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Xanthine dehydrogenase as a prognostic biomarker related to tumor immunology in hepatocellular carcinoma

Cancer Cell Int. 2021 Sep 8;21(1):475. doi: 10.1186/s12935-021-02173-7. BACKGROUND: Xanthine dehydrogenase (XDH) is a critical enzyme involved in the oxidative metabolism of purines, pterin and aldehydes and a central component of the innate immune system. However, the prognostic value of XDH in predicting tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte abundance, the immune response, and survival in different cancers, including hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), is still unclear.
CANCER
Medscape News

Endometriosis Not a Prognostic Factor for Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma

Endometriosis had no independent association with the prognosis of ovarian clear cell carcinoma (OCCC), irrespective of stage and residual disease (RD). These are findings from a recent study published in the journal Gynecologic Oncology. Endometriosis has been previously linked to earlier stage and younger age at diagnosis in patients with...
CANCER
oncnursingnews.com

Patients Report Improved Outcomes Following Mobocertinib Treatment for NSCLC Subtype

Selectively targeting the EGFR exon insertion mutations was associated with improved outcomes in patients with previously treated non-small cell lung cancer. Mobocertinib (formerly TAK-788) induced improved patient-reported outcomes (PROs) in patients with previously treated non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, according to a poster presentation of the EXCLAIM extension cohort made available as part of the 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Studying the Tumor Microenvironment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma

In an interview, Amaia Lujambio, MD discussed the diversity of genomic alterations in hepatocellular and advanced in molecular testing that could shape future understanding of the disease. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is a unique disease that not only presents differently in each patient, but also has a wide range of genetic...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Factors of Ipilimumab/Nivolumab Success in Metastatic Melanoma Identified

This new analysis of combination treatment with ipilimumab and nivolumab identified factors likely to lead to therapeutic success with the combination. A new analysis of the use of ipilimumab (Yervoy) and nivolumab (Opdivo) to treat patients with advanced metastatic melanoma found a lower real-world overall survival (OS) rate than previous studies. However, it also identified factors that may boost an individual’s chance of success with the therapy.
SCIENCE
advancedsciencenews.com

Cowpea virus can keep metastatic lung cancers at bay

Treating metastatic cancer — cancer that spreads from its original site to another part of the body — is one of the most challenging areas of oncology. Survival rate generally depends on the type of cancer, and numerous other factors such as age and overall health, but treatments are limited and may be ineffective due to drug resistance, adverse effects, and dose-limiting toxicity.
SAN DIEGO, CA
docwirenews.com

Exploration of prognostic biomarkers and therapeutic targets in the microenvironment of bladder cancer based on CXC chemokines

Math Biosci Eng. 2021 Jul 19;18(5):6262-6287. doi: 10.3934/mbe.2021313. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer (BLCA) has a high rate of morbidity and mortality, and is considered as one of the most malignant tumors of the urinary system. Tumor cells interact with surrounding interstitial cells, playing a key role in carcinogenesis and progression, which is partly mediated by chemokines. CXC chemokines exert anti-tumor biological roles in the tumor microenvironment and affect patient prognosis. Nevertheless, their expression and prognostic values patients with BLCA remain unclear.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Integrative Analysis Identified MCT4 as an Independent Prognostic Factor for Bladder Cancer

Front Oncol. 2021 Aug 26;11:704857. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.704857. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer is the 10th most common cancer and most common urothelial malignancy worldwide. Prognostic biomarkers for bladder cancer patients are required for individualized treatment. Monocarboxylate transporter 4 (MCT4), encoded by SLC16A3 gene, is a potential biomarker for bladder cancer because of its crucial role in the lactate efflux in the aerobic glycolysis process. We aimed to study the association between MCT4 expression and the overall survival (OS) of bladder cancer patients.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Durable Responses Seen in Low-Grade Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinoma After UGN-101 Induction

Durable responses in patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma were seen with the mitomycin- containing reverse thermal gel UGN-101. Durable responses in patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma (LG-UTUC) were seen with the mitomycin-containing reverse thermal gel UGN-101 (Jelmyto), according to long-term data from the phase 3 Olympus trial (NCT02793128) presented during the 2021 AUA Annual Meeting.1.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Highly specific and reliable in vitro diagnostic analysis of memory T and B lymphocytes in a Swiss cohort of COVID-19 patients

Swiss Med Wkly. 2021 Sep 13;151:w30005. doi: 10.4414/smw.2021.w30005. The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has claimed many lives and disrupted the quality of life of most individuals. Diagnostic tests not only serve to confirm past exposure but can provide information crucial for guiding healthcare options for patients. Current diagnostic tests for the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus or anti-spike protein antibodies do not address the question whether longer lasting cellular immunity is mounted in most individuals. Using an activation marker flow cytometric immunoassay (SARS-CoV-2 lymphocytes analysis), we showed that both CD4+/CD8+ T cell and B cell activation differ between naïve and infected individuals up to 11 months after infection. On the basis of the specificity of this diagnostic tool for detecting both SARS-CoV-2-experienced T and B cells, we propose that this assay could benefit immunocompromised individuals who are unable to mount sustained antibody responses, by determining cellular immunity as possible partial protection, and for studying immune correlates of protection – thereby increasing knowledge of COVID-19 in a wider range of patient groups.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Disparities in pediatric psychosocial oncology utilization

Pediatr Blood Cancer. 2021 Sep 14:e29342. doi: 10.1002/pbc.29342. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Integratedbehavioral health models have been proposed as care delivery approaches to mitigate mental health disparities in primary care settings. However, these models have not yet been widely adopted or evaluated in pediatric oncology medical homes. METHODS: We...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Discrepancy between German S3 Guideline Recommendations and Daily Urologic Practice in the Management of Nonmuscle Invasive Bladder Cancer: Results of a Binational Survey

Urol Int. 2021 Aug 31:1-11. doi: 10.1159/000518166. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Guideline recommendations are meant to help minimize morbidity and to improve the care of nonmuscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients but studies have suggested an underuse of guideline-recommended care. The aim of this study was to evaluate the level of adherence of German and Austrian urologists to German guideline recommendations.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Cellular and humoral immune responses following SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination in patients with multiple sclerosis on anti-CD20 therapy

Nat Med. 2021 Sep 14. doi: 10.1038/s41591-021-01507-2. Online ahead of print. SARS-CoV-2 messenger RNA vaccination in healthy individuals generates immune protection against COVID-19. However, little is known about SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine-induced responses in immunosuppressed patients. We investigated induction of antigen-specific antibody, B cell and T cell responses longitudinally in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) on anti-CD20 antibody monotherapy (n = 20) compared with healthy controls (n = 10) after BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 mRNA vaccination. Treatment with anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody (aCD20) significantly reduced spike-specific and receptor-binding domain (RBD)-specific antibody and memory B cell responses in most patients, an effect ameliorated with longer duration from last aCD20 treatment and extent of B cell reconstitution. By contrast, all patients with MS treated with aCD20 generated antigen-specific CD4 and CD8 T cell responses after vaccination. Treatment with aCD20 skewed responses, compromising circulating follicular helper T (TFH) cell responses and augmenting CD8 T cell induction, while preserving type 1 helper T (TH1) cell priming. Patients with MS treated with aCD20 lacking anti-RBD IgG had the most severe defect in circulating TFH responses and more robust CD8 T cell responses. These data define the nature of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine-induced immune landscape in aCD20-treated patients and provide insights into coordinated mRNA vaccine-induced immune responses in humans. Our findings have implications for clinical decision-making and public health policy for immunosuppressed patients including those treated with aCD20.
SCIENCE

