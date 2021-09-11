Outcomes of metastatic urothelial carcinoma following discontinuation of enfortumab-vedotin

Strategies to help manage treatment-related toxicities to novel therapies used in the management of advanced urothelial carcinoma. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: Quality of life is very important. We’ve seen the FDA paying attention to the quality-of-life and patient-reported outcomes data across tumor types. It’s very important for optimal management of adverse effects. Neeraj, you asked me before about optimal management of adverse effects. It’s an important point because we want to maximize the benefit and minimize the risk for our patients. To answer your question, let’s take the example of sacituzumab govitecan. As we mentioned before, neutropenia can be managed by holding off the drug or delaying the administration, or reducing the dose. The starting dose is usually 10 mg/kg, can go down to 7.5 mg/kg, and sometimes the second dose reduction dose is 5 mg/kg based on a case-by-case basis. However, most patients don’t need that, or they can be managed with 1 dose level reduction.

CANCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO