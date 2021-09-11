Evaluation of performance of pelvic CT-MR deformable image registration using two software programs

J Radiat Res. 2021 Sep 9:rrab078. doi: 10.1093/jrr/rrab078. Online ahead of print. We assessed the accuracy of deformable image registration (DIR) accuracy between CT and MR images using an open-source software (Elastix, from Utrecht Medical Center) and a commercial software (Velocity AI Ver. 3.2.0 from Varian Medical Systems, Palo Alto, CA, USA) software. Five male patients’ pelvic regions were studied using publicly available CT, T1-weighted (T1w) MR, and T2-weighted (T2w) MR images. In the cost function of the Elastix, we used six DIR parameter settings with different regularization weights (Elastix0, Elastix0.01, Elastix0.1, Elastix1, Elastix10, and Elastix100). We used MR Corrected Deformable algorithm for Velocity AI. The Dice similarity coefficient (DSC) and mean distance to agreement (MDA) for the prostate, bladder, rectum and left and right femoral heads were used to evaluate DIR accuracy. Except for the bladder, most algorithms produced good DSC and MDA results for all organs. In our study, the mean DSCs for the bladder ranged from 0.75 to 0.88 (CT-T1w) and from 0.72 to 0.76 (CT-T2w). Similarly, the mean MDA ranges were 2.4 to 4.9 mm (CT-T1w), 4.6 to 5.3 mm (CT-T2w). For the Elastix, CT-T1w was outperformed CT-T2w for both DSCs and MDAs at Elastix0, Elastix0.01, and Elastix0.1. In the case of Velocity AI, no significant differences in DSC and MDA of all organs were observed. This implied that the DIR accuracy of CT and MR images might differ depending on the sequence used.