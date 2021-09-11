CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evaluation of performance of pelvic CT-MR deformable image registration using two software programs

J Radiat Res. 2021 Sep 9:rrab078. doi: 10.1093/jrr/rrab078. Online ahead of print. We assessed the accuracy of deformable image registration (DIR) accuracy between CT and MR images using an open-source software (Elastix, from Utrecht Medical Center) and a commercial software (Velocity AI Ver. 3.2.0 from Varian Medical Systems, Palo Alto, CA, USA) software. Five male patients’ pelvic regions were studied using publicly available CT, T1-weighted (T1w) MR, and T2-weighted (T2w) MR images. In the cost function of the Elastix, we used six DIR parameter settings with different regularization weights (Elastix0, Elastix0.01, Elastix0.1, Elastix1, Elastix10, and Elastix100). We used MR Corrected Deformable algorithm for Velocity AI. The Dice similarity coefficient (DSC) and mean distance to agreement (MDA) for the prostate, bladder, rectum and left and right femoral heads were used to evaluate DIR accuracy. Except for the bladder, most algorithms produced good DSC and MDA results for all organs. In our study, the mean DSCs for the bladder ranged from 0.75 to 0.88 (CT-T1w) and from 0.72 to 0.76 (CT-T2w). Similarly, the mean MDA ranges were 2.4 to 4.9 mm (CT-T1w), 4.6 to 5.3 mm (CT-T2w). For the Elastix, CT-T1w was outperformed CT-T2w for both DSCs and MDAs at Elastix0, Elastix0.01, and Elastix0.1. In the case of Velocity AI, no significant differences in DSC and MDA of all organs were observed. This implied that the DIR accuracy of CT and MR images might differ depending on the sequence used.

Improved SARS-CoV-2 PCR detection and genotyping with double-bubble primers

Biotechniques. 2021 Sep 14. doi: 10.2144/btn-2021-0063. Online ahead of print. A new approach for improved RT-PCR is described. It is based on primers designed to form controlled stem-loop and homodimer configurations, hence the name ‘double-bubble’ primers. The primers contain three main regions for efficient RT-PCR: a 3′ short overhang to allow reverse transcription, a stem region for hot start and a template-specific region for PCR amplification. As proof of principle, GAPDH, SARS-CoV-2 synthetic RNA and SARS-CoV-2 virus-positive nasopharyngeal swabs were used as templates. Additionally, these primers were used to positively confirm the N501Y mutation from nasopharyngeal swabs. Evidence is presented that the double-bubble primers offer fast, specific, robust and cost-effective improvement in RT-PCR amplification for detection of gene expression in general and for diagnostic detection and genotyping of SARS-CoV-2 in particular.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Discrepancy between German S3 Guideline Recommendations and Daily Urologic Practice in the Management of Nonmuscle Invasive Bladder Cancer: Results of a Binational Survey

Urol Int. 2021 Aug 31:1-11. doi: 10.1159/000518166. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Guideline recommendations are meant to help minimize morbidity and to improve the care of nonmuscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients but studies have suggested an underuse of guideline-recommended care. The aim of this study was to evaluate the level of adherence of German and Austrian urologists to German guideline recommendations.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Evaluation of the Unidimensional Fatigue Impact Scale (U-FIS) in Crohn's Disease: The Importance of Local Item Dependency

J Nurs Meas. 2021 Sep 13:JNM-D-20-00116. doi: 10.1891/JNM-D-20-00116. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: The Unidimensional Fatigue Impact Scale (U-FIS) was developed for use in a multiple sclerosis population. The aim was to determine whether the U-FIS is a valid tool for measuring the impact of fatigue in Crohn’s disease (CD).
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Perceptions of Mobile Health Technology in Elective Surgery: A Qualitative Study of North American Surgeons

Ann Surg. 2021 Sep 13. doi: 10.1097/SLA.0000000000005208. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To explore the surgeon-perceived added value of mobile health technologies (mHealth), and determine facilitators of and barriers to implementing mHealth. SUMMARY BACKGROUND DATA: Despite the growing popularity of mHealth and evidence of meaningful use of patient-generated health data...
HEALTH
Multinational Observational Cohort Study of COVID-19-Associated Pulmonary Aspergillosis(1)

Emerg Infect Dis. 2021 Sep 14;27(11). doi: 10.3201/eid2711.211174. Online ahead of print. We performed an observational study to investigate intensive care unit incidence, risk factors, and outcomes of coronavirus disease-associated pulmonary aspergillosis (CAPA). We found 10%-15% CAPA incidence among 823 patients in 2 cohorts. Several factors were independently associated with CAPA in 1 cohort and mortality rates were 43%-52%.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Process evaluations of a web-based intervention to increase handwashing during a pandemic: Moving Germ Defence from a randomised controlled trial to public dissemination

J Med Internet Res. 2021 May 30. doi: 10.2196/26104. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Washing hands helps prevent transmission of seasonal and pandemic respiratory viruses. The PRIMIT study developed a fully automated, digital intervention to promote handwashing. In a randomised controlled trial during the Swine Flu outbreak, participants who had access to the intervention reported washing their hands more and experienced less respiratory tract infections than those without access. Using these findings, the intervention was subsequently adapted, renamed ‘Germ Defence’, and a study designed to assess a preliminary dissemination of the intervention to the general public to help prevent the spread of seasonal colds and flu.
INTERNET
docwirenews.com

Best of the International Myeloma Workshop with Dr. Manni Mohyuddin

Greetings, DocWire News readers. I attempt here to summarize the most important updates from the 2021 International Myeloma Workshop (IMW) meeting. I will try to present information in a way free from hype. I do acknowledge my own biases, however – I am much more interested in clinical studies, even though there are amazing basic science scientists diligently working against this disease. In this update I will try to focus on updates that influence (or may influence) my clinical practice, or that are very thought- provoking and novel.
CANCER
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New FDA Report Says

The U.S. is gearing up to release booster shots to the general public soon, with President Joe Biden's rollout plan expected to go into effect on Sept. 20. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has to meet on Sept. 17 to approve these shots before the plan can go forward. Two days ahead of the meeting, the agency has published a report evaluating Pfizer's booster dose. The report utilizes results from the third phase of Pfizer's trial study, which observed the booster shot side effects for nearly 300 participants aged 18 to 55.
INDUSTRY
Technology
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

Self-Attacking Antibodies Found In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

A new study is shedding more light on what could be causing severe COVID-19 infection in SARS-CoV-2 patients. Stanford researchers revealed this week their interesting discovery upon examining a number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. In a press release published on Stanford Medicine’s website Tuesday, the team indicated that they found self-attacking antibodies in 1 in 5 patients.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
fox40jackson.com

Moderna analysis: Those vaccinated last year twice more likely to get COVID-19 than those jabbed recently

Moderna Inc. has released a set of data which suggested its COVID-19 vaccine is effective in preventing serious health issues or death from “variants of concern” but admitting that efficacy decreases over time, such that those who received the vaccine last year were twice more likely to contract a breakthrough case of the coronavirus disease.
PHARMACEUTICALS
StreetInsider.com

AI/ML’s Health Gauge Collaborates with Trinity Western University (“TWU”) to Validate the Use of the HG Solution for Performance Athletics Programs

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE: AIML)(OTCQB: AIML)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its majority-owned subsidiary, Health Gauge ("HG"), has undertaken a 12-month Pilot Project and collaboration with Trinity Western University ("TWU"). This collaboration will be spearheaded by Dr Anita Cote, a cardiovascular physiologist who holds a Canada Research Chair in Cardiovascular Adaptation to Exercise at TWU.
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

Create Image Maps using free Image Map Generator software for Windows 11/10

Here is a full guide on how to create an image map in Windows 11/10. An image map is basically an image that contains multiple clickable regions redirecting users to a specific URL. For example, an image for the world will have countries’ regions linking to information of each country. You can also create image maps for an organizational chart, website menu, etc.
SOFTWARE
CPA Trendlines

Why Firms Conduct Performance Evaluations of Partners

5 types of evaluations PLUS a relentlessly thorough 16-question self-evaluation. Feeling confident?. The classic purposes of a performance evaluation are:. To clarify what is expected of the individual and what is needed to advance. To provide management with information to use in making promotion and compensation decisions. What New Partners...
ECONOMY
docwirenews.com

Optimization of scanning time of 18F-FDG whole body PET/CT imaging in obese patients using quadratic dose protocol

Med J Malaysia. 2021 Sep;76(5):637-642. INTRODUCTION: 18F-FDG imaging of overweight and obese patients is often challenging due to higher scattering and attenuation. Degradation of positron emission tomography (PET) image quality as the body weight increases is best overcome by using the quadratic dose protocol. Previously the implementation of this protocol on a Bismuth Germanium Oxide (BGO) scintillation crystal-based PET/CT system at Institut Kanser Negara (IKN), Malaysia practices using the linear dose protocol (Tmin=2.5 minutes). Hence, this study aims to optimize the Tmin of the quadratic dose protocol for 18F-FDG PET/CT.
SCIENCE
mntransportationresearch.org

New Project: Performance Evaluation of Detection Technologies for Signalized Intersections in Minnesota

Intersections can be controlled through pretimed systems or vehicle-actuated systems, which detect the presence of a vehicle. Good vehicle detection is the foundation of actuated systems. While loop detectors have been effective workhorses of vehicle detection for MnDOT, changes in vehicle fleets—for example, the use of nonferrous materials—and an increased need to detect vulnerable road users has resulted in an increased use of nonintrusive detection technologies (NIT).
MINNESOTA STATE
Medscape News

Pre-op CT Findings Linked to Post-op Mechanical Ventilation in Major Abdominal or Pelvic Surgery

Certain factors observed on thoracic CT preoperatively are predictive of the need for postoperative mechanical ventilation, according to a study published in the American Journal of Roentgenology. Those factors include bronchial wall thickening, pericardial effusion, shorter lung height, and greater anteroposterior chest diameter. "We took a retrospective look at patients...
HEALTH
fsu.edu

2020-2021 A&P Performance Evaluations Reminder

This message has been approved by Shelley Lopez, Program Director, Communications/Special Projects, for distribution to all Department Representatives. A&P performance evaluations for the 2020-2021 rating period are underway. The ePerformance Evaluation spreadsheet includes the names of supervisors in your department who have not yet completed A&P evaluations for their employees....
ECONOMY
Inc.com

5 Performance Evaluation Red Flags That Are Actually a Sign of an Exceptional Employee

Most leaders can identify great employees. They're dependable. Proactive. Hard-working. Able to shift seamlessly from leading to following. Yet they also bring a broad range of less tangible, but no less important, skills to the table--which means most performance evaluations don't identify many of the attributes exceptional employees possess. To...
ECONOMY

