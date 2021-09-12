CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Guajardo wins it for South Alabama on last-second field goal

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Diego Guajardo kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired to lift South Alabama to a 22-19 win over Bowling Green on Saturday. Terrior Avery scored on a 13-yard run with 1:39 remaining to get the Jaguars (2-0) a 19-all tie and then Quentin Wilfawn recovered a fumble at the Bowling Green 33 that led to the winning kick. Avery's TD run was made possible by Jake Bentley's 20-yard pass to Caullin Lacy on fourth-and-8 with three minutes remaining.

