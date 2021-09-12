CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Super Sub: Bennett 5 TD passes, No. 2 Georgia routs UAB 56-7

By PAUL NEWBERRY AP Sports Writer
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Stetson Bennett did his best to create a quarterback controversy at Georgia. Stepping in for injured starter JT Daniels, Bennett tied a school record with five touchdown passes in the first half to lead No. 2 Georgia to a 56-7 rout of UAB on Saturday. The...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

RECAP: Georgia 56, UAB 7, how they scored

ATHENS -- Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett tied a school record with 5 touchdown passes starting in place of injured quarterback JT Daniels on Saturday, leading his team to a 56-7 win over UAB. The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs piled up 539 yards of total offense, racing out to a 35-0 halftime...
GEORGIA STATE
dawgpost.com

News And Notes: Bennett, Defense lead Georgia Bulldogs To A 56-7 Victory

ATHENS - Second-ranked Georgia built a 35-0 halftime lead thanks to a quick-strike offense led by senior QB Stetson Bennett (10-for-12, career-high 288 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INT) who tied a school record with five TD passes as the Bulldogs posted a 56-7 win. The defense blanked the Blazers, limiting them to 174 yards on 53 plays. The UAB TD came on a pick-six with 5:02 left in the contest. Through two games, Georgia’s opponents have been held to just 10 points, the lowest since 2003 when they had 10.
GEORGIA STATE
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett Talks Record-Setting Performance vs. UAB

ATHENS - Georgia QB Stetson Bennett talks about his record-setting first half performance in No. 2 Georgia's blowout win over UAB. At halftime, Georgia senior starting QB Stetson Bennett was 7-for-8 for 260 yards with a school-record tying and career-high 5 TD passes among his eight completions. He completed his first five passes for 245 yards, and the TD passes covered 73, 12, 88, 61 and 9 yards. He tied the school record for TD passes in a game when he connected with freshman Brock Bowers for a nine-yarder. He became the sixth Bulldog with five TD passes in a game and the first to do it since Aaron Murray vs New Mexico State in 2011, also doing it in the first half.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
On3.com

Georgia defeats UAB: Offense shines behind Bennett's big day

Georgia (1-0) takes on UAB (1-0) today in its 2021 home-opener at Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Bulldogs travelled to Charlotte, N.C. last Saturday for a neutral-site kickoff to the season against a top-five ranked Clemson team, coming away 10-3 victors. Sparked by a strong defensive performance that included seven sacks and a pick-six, Kirby Smart picked up his 11th career win over a top-10 opponent. It was also the second straight for Smart after defeating Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to end the 2020 season.
GEORGIA STATE
uabsports.com

UAB Falls at No. 2 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. – The UAB football team suffered a 56-7 loss to No. 2 Georgia on Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium. UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett threw five touchdown passes in the first half and the Bulldogs threw six overall. Bennett finished the game 9-of-11 for 279 yards. Georgia did most...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Georgia slays the UAB Blazers 56-7 in 2021 home opener

Just like the season opener, Georgia's 2021 home season opener played out like very few thought it would as the Bulldogs plugged Stetson Bennett IV in at quarterback due to a core injury to junior JT Daniels. Bennett proceeded to complete 10-of-12 passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns, tying a program single-game record, while also reeling off a 20-yard run, the longest of the game for the Dawgs. It was a conference-honors level performance and the latest chapter in the surprising career of the former walk-on.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Looking back at UAB’s 56-7 loss to No. 2 Georgia

Sometimes you give the second-ranked team in the country a run for its money. The other times, you fall flat on your face. The Blazers suffered the latter humiliation in a 56-7 loss to No. 2 Georgia, Saturday, Sept. 11, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Tyler Johnston III had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
Person
Kirby Smart
Birmingham Star

No. 2 Georgia throttles UAB behind Stetson Bennett's 5 TDs

Senior quarterback Stetson Bennett threw a school-record-tying five touchdowns passes in place of the injured JT Daniels to lead No. 2 Georgia to a 56-7 victory over Alabama-Birmingham on Saturday in Athens, Ga. Bennett, who started five games last season for Georgia before suffering a shoulder injury and was replaced...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
247Sports

Georgia football QB Stetson Bennett announced as starter vs UAB

With redshirt junior quarterback JT Daniels dealing with an injury to his core (ribs, oblique), Georgia has been preparing for the possibility of him not being available for Saturday's home opener against UAB. Instead, senior Stetson Bennett IV has been announced as the starter, his sixth career start, against the Blazers. Bennett split first-team reps with redshirt freshman Carson Beck this week. Bennett started five games for the Bulldogs a year ago, leading them to a 3-2 record in that span while completing 86-of-155 passes for 1,179 yards and eight touchdowns, with six interceptions, rushing for 54 yards and two touchdowns. He also played in four games in 2019, completing 20-of-2 passes for 260 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, with 12 rushing yards and a touchdown.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uab#American Football#Ap#Blazers#Dfa#Cardinals#Reds#Give Georgia
247Sports

Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia's 56-7 over UAB

ATHENS, Ga. -- Just like the season opener, Georgia's 2021 home season opener played out like very few thought it would as the Bulldogs plugged Stetson Bennett IV in at quarterback due to a core injury to junior JT Daniels. Bennett proceeded to complete 10-of-12 passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns, tying a program single-game record, while also reeling off a 20-yard run, the longest of the game for the Dawgs. It was a conference-honors level performance and the latest chapter in the surprising career of the former walk-on. Georgia's defense allowed 14 yards, with three sacks, six tackles for loss, and three interceptions, including a pick-six for the second week in a row. After gaining just 258 yards against Clemson, Georgia racked up 539 yards against the Blazers.
GEORGIA STATE
dawgnation.com

Georgia football winners and losers following 56-7 win over UAB

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following 56-7 win over UAB. Winner: Nazir Stackhouse. It’s hard to single...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
College Football
bulldawgillustrated.com

Stats That Matter: UGA – 56, UAB – 7

Finally, the first full crowd at Sanford Stadium occurred since the pandemic started. Roughly 93,000 fans showed up to watch Georgia win 56-7 against the UAB Blazers. Stetson Bennett started for the injured JT Daniels, and Stetson had a spectacular night. The “Mailman” delivered, the offense thrived and the defense kept UAB out of the end zone.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Georgia football: ESPN discusses Dawgs after 56-7 win over UAB

Georgia is 2-0 and remains No. 2 in the polls after a 56-7 win over UAB at home. ESPN touched on the Bulldogs following the non-conference matchup, including its latest predictions for the College Football Playoff. Georgia and Alabama remain the only two programs in all 13 predictions with Oregon named in 12 of them, Oklahoma getting nine picks, Iowa receiving four, and Clemson getting one. All 13 writers had Alabama as the No. 1 seed and Georgia as the No. 2 seed.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy