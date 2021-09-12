Super Sub: Bennett 5 TD passes, No. 2 Georgia routs UAB 56-7

With redshirt junior quarterback JT Daniels dealing with an injury to his core (ribs, oblique), Georgia has been preparing for the possibility of him not being available for Saturday's home opener against UAB. Instead, senior Stetson Bennett IV has been announced as the starter, his sixth career start, against the Blazers. Bennett split first-team reps with redshirt freshman Carson Beck this week. Bennett started five games for the Bulldogs a year ago, leading them to a 3-2 record in that span while completing 86-of-155 passes for 1,179 yards and eight touchdowns, with six interceptions, rushing for 54 yards and two touchdowns. He also played in four games in 2019, completing 20-of-2 passes for 260 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, with 12 rushing yards and a touchdown.

