Syracuse, NY

Rutgers takes advantage of Syracuse miscues, wins 17-7

By MARK FRANK Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Rutgers took advantage of two Syracuse second-half miscues and downed the Orange 17-7 Saturday. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Syracuse (1-1) coach Dino Babers after he disputed a personal foul call on Orange linebacker Mikel Jones gave Rutgers (2-0) a first down on the Syracuse 11. Kyle Monangai ran it in on the next play to give the Scarlet Knights a 7-0 lead with 6:46 to go in the third quarter.

