US Open Lookahead: Djokovic goes for Grand Slam vs Medvedev

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY. Novak Djokovic is a win away from a fourth Grand Slam title this year and a men's-record 21st of his career. If he beats Daniil Medvedev on Sunday, the top-ranked Djokovic will become the first man to win all four major titles in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969. This matchup of the tournament's top two seeds is the second final this year between Djokovic and Medvedev. The Serbian won in straight sets at the Australian Open. He went on to win the French Open and Wimbledon to tie Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam singles titles. This is Medvedev's third chance to win a first major title. The Russian lost to Nadal in the 2019 U.S. Open final. Medvedev has lost only one set in the tournament. Djokovic has dropped the opening set in his last three matches.