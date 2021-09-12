CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucky cat: Falling feline gets saved at Miami football game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The most notable catch in Saturday’s game between No. 22 Miami and Appalachian State didn’t even happen on the field. Wasn’t even a football. It was a cat. The animal somehow got into Hard Rock Stadium, then got caught by one of its paws off the facade of the upper deck. It eventually fell to the lower level of the stadium, where fans using an American flag as a makeshift net of sorts were able to safely catch it before it was carried off to safety.

