Eastern Washington's Dennis Merritt romps in rout of Central Washington, 63-14
With many of Eastern Washington’s offensive starters already done for the day, coaches gave Dennis Merritt one more shot to earn his first 100-yard game. Granting such opportunities is something Eagles coach Aaron Best said he saw his predecessor Beau Baldwin do. With Merritt at 94 yards, the senior running back re-entered the backfield late in the third quarter with the seventh-ranked Eagles of the FCS leading Central Washington of Division II by 46 points.www.khq.com
