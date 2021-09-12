CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shellady: Not my father’s grain market anymore

By SCOTT SHELLADY For Lee Enterprises
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 5 days ago

It’s not my father’s grain market anymore. You see, my father got into this business in 1962. He was fresh out of Drake University and landed a job with Cargill. He didn’t know much about Cargill back then, it was just a pretty good job for a kid out of Muscatine, Iowa. It was at Cargill where he leaned the grain business. Cargill has a very good reputation for teaching new hires the ins and outs of agriculture – among other things. It is still one of the largest privately-held companies in the world. If it were a public company, it would rank 15th in the Fortune 500. Their revenues for 2018 were $114 billion. Needless to say, it is a behemoth. Not as big in 1962, but it still had its street cred, if you get what I mean.

