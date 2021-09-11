CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flags lowered in Shelby on 9/11 anniversary

By David Jacobs/SDG Newspapers
Shelby Willard New London Ohio News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlags are lowered in Shelby on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. This is a look on Saturday at the Shelby Fire Department. "In honor of those killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day," a news release from the Governor's Office stated.

