Georgia State

Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett Talks Record-Setting Performance vs. UAB

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS - Georgia QB Stetson Bennett talks about his record-setting first half performance in No. 2 Georgia's blowout win over UAB. At halftime, Georgia senior starting QB Stetson Bennett was 7-for-8 for 260 yards with a school-record tying and career-high 5 TD passes among his eight completions. He completed his first five passes for 245 yards, and the TD passes covered 73, 12, 88, 61 and 9 yards. He tied the school record for TD passes in a game when he connected with freshman Brock Bowers for a nine-yarder. He became the sixth Bulldog with five TD passes in a game and the first to do it since Aaron Murray vs New Mexico State in 2011, also doing it in the first half.

