Fort Worth, TX

Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth presents So Much More than Tinseltown

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth presents So Much More than Tinseltown, which will include Korngold's Much Ado About Nothing, Martin's Piano Quintet, and Korngold's Suite, Op. 23 for 2 Violins, Cello, and Piano Left Hand. Featured musicians will be the CMSFW Ensemble, which includes Baya Kakouberi, piano; Danbi Um, violin; Gary Levinson, violin; Dmitry Kustanovich, viola; and Allan Steele, cello.

