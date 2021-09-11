Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth presents So Much More than Tinseltown
Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth presents So Much More than Tinseltown, which will include Korngold's Much Ado About Nothing, Martin's Piano Quintet, and Korngold's Suite, Op. 23 for 2 Violins, Cello, and Piano Left Hand. Featured musicians will be the CMSFW Ensemble, which includes Baya Kakouberi, piano; Danbi Um, violin; Gary Levinson, violin; Dmitry Kustanovich, viola; and Allan Steele, cello.
